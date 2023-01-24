Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
What did the Wizards get so wrong about Johnny Davis?
The Wizards took Johnny Davis with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 Draft and, so far, the pairing isn’t working out for anyone. The 2023 season has not been kind to Wizards rookie Johnny Davis. The No. 10 overall pick has scored a total of 11 points over 50 minutes of NBA action, showing zero impact at the NBA level.
Alabama Basketball gets humbled on the road
Alabama Basketball ended a nine-game winning streak by losing on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. A letdown game was inevitable for a Crimson Tide team that was playing at an extremely high level for an extended period of time. Alabama basketball was bound to eventually lose a game that it “shouldn’t” lose on paper, but no one expected it to happen the way it did. Bama lost by 24 points to an Oklahoma team that will not even make the NCAA tournament barring a miracle late-season run.
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
