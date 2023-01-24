Read full article on original website
South Jersey Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie Warning
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Keep An Eye Out For Missing 14-Year-Old From Atlantic City, NJ
Another missing teen you need to be on the lookout for here in South Jersey. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, a fourteen year old boy named Jeremiah Troncoso has been declared a runaway. Nobody has seen him since last night. Obviously, since he's a juvenile, it's all hands on deck for this until he's found safe and sound.
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Hey, Atlantic County Residents: Don’t Get Chickens Just Because Eggs Are Expensive
It seems like it's the main topic of conversation lately. You can't escape them. People love to talk about how expensive they are here in the Garden State right now. To be honest, they're not wrong. I'm talking about eggs. It's insane that some of us are currently paying 6+...
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
New Jersey Woman Caught Posing as a High School Student
In the 1987 film, Hiding Out, Jon Cryer played a stockbroker who fled the mob and enrolled in a high school using the identity of another teen in order to hide from the mob. In the 1995 Adam Sandler movie, Billy Madison, Sandler plays the title role of an heir to his father's hotel company. However, the only way he could inherit the company is if he goes back and completes all 12 grades of school.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Please Help Return This Monmouth County Lost Dog With Her Family
Our pets are family pure and simple. They love us unconditionally and we love them back. It is unimaginable to think about them being lost and trying to find their way home but that is the situation for a family in Sea Bright and they are hoping you can help.
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
70-Year-Old Souvenir Store on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk is No More
A lovely little souvenir store on the Wildwood Boardwalk, around for generations, has closed its gate for the final time. Maybe it's just my imagination, but it feels like since the pandemic more and more small businesses that have been around for generations are closing at an alarming rate. It...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
Atlantic County Wants Feedback on Quality of Your Internet
If you live or work in Atlantic County, you are being asked to give your thoughts in a survey on the availability of high-speed internet in the county. Why Does Atlantic County Want to Know about Your Broadband Service?. As a release from the county points out, we really learned...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
Find a Crazy Burger Like the One in ‘The Menu’ Movie Right in Atlantic City, NJ
A crazy cheeseburger featured in the new movie 'The Menu' has everyone talking. Now, you can find one just like it being served in Atlantic City. In the critically acclaimed 'The Menu', Chef Slowick, played by Ralph Fiennes, serves diners a gourmet burger with “No F###ing substitutions!”. If you've...
The 2023 Band Schedule For Summerfest In Brick, NJ Has Been Released
We may be thick in the middle of a Jersey Shore winter, but one of the most fun summertime events near the Shore has announced its live entertainment schedule. Last year, I got to experience my first Brick Summerfest and was blown away by the free concert series. The bands...
More Falconers Needed to Chase Seagulls Away in Ocean City
A unique job opportunity could be opening very soon for an unforgettable summer job in Ocean City chasing away seagulls as a falconer. East Coast Falconers, the company that contracts with Ocean City to handle the raptors that chase away seagulls over the beach and boardwalk has just been approved to return to Ocean City for summer 2023.
New Shyamalan Horror Flick Filmed in the Pine Barrens
Well, it's not exactly The Sixth Sense, but director M. Night Shyamalan's new horror thriller Knock at the Cabin was filmed mostly in the pinelands and South Jersey's unique and beautiful forests certainly add a special something to Shyamalon's latest movie. From what I have seen in the movie's two...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery
Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
