Gonzales Weekly Citizen
I can't stop thinking about Dan Mullen teaming with Nick Saban for Alabama football | Toppmeyer
When Dan Mullen previewed the national championship game on a podcast earlier this month, he sure sounded like a guy immersed in his role as an ESPN analyst and not a former coach simply passing the time until he received a chance to rejoin the profession that ejected him in 2021.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What does $9 million get you? It gets you Josh Heupel, Lane Kiffin or Mark Stoops | Toppmeyer
Nine million dollars doesn’t get you what it used to. In 2019, $9 million got you Nick Saban. Now, it gets you Mark Stoops. Or Lane Kiffin. Or Josh Heupel. Heupel became the SEC’s latest $9 million coach with a contract extension Tennessee announced Tuesday to pull him alongside the annual salaries of Stoops at Kentucky and Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Orlando Magic at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions
The Orlando Magic (19-29) battle the Miami Heat (27-22) Friday. Tip from Miami-Dade Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Magic vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. This will be the first of 4 meetings between these...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA principals vote to table decision to create Louisiana high school playoff divisions
In a show of unity rarely seen at LHSAA conventions, principals voted Friday in Baton Rouge to table motions dealing with the definition of Select and Non-Select and the current playoff scenario. “This year’s meeting was the smoothest we’ve had in my 20 years of being a part of them,”...
