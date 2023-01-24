ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

What does $9 million get you? It gets you Josh Heupel, Lane Kiffin or Mark Stoops | Toppmeyer

Nine million dollars doesn’t get you what it used to. In 2019, $9 million got you Nick Saban. Now, it gets you Mark Stoops. Or Lane Kiffin. Or Josh Heupel. Heupel became the SEC’s latest $9 million coach with a contract extension Tennessee announced Tuesday to pull him alongside the annual salaries of Stoops at Kentucky and Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Isiah Pacheco’s late siblings tragic deaths spur his drive for greatness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most great athletes are motivated by something bigger than themselves. Their drive may come from an array of different things — money, fame, disrespect, upbringing, family, survival. The source of Isiah Pacheco’s drive is as unmistakable as it is unbreakable. The 23-year-old Chiefs rookie running back, who got to Kansas City and the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium by way of rural Vineland, N.J., and Rutgers, is driven by family tragedy. Pacheco’s youth was forever scarred by the loss of his brother and sister to murder in a span of less than two years when...
Orlando Magic at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions

The Orlando Magic (19-29) battle the Miami Heat (27-22) Friday. Tip from Miami-Dade Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Magic vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. This will be the first of 4 meetings between these...
