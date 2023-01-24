Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NEW Alice In Wonderland Cocktail Experience Comes To Philadelphia
For all of the Disney fans out there, this may be for you! Philadelphia is the land of pop-up bars and restaurants and the latest pop-up that’s making its way into the city is insanely awesome. This isn’t just your average pop-up bar, though. This Alice in Wonderland-themed...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops
An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
New Jersey Woman Caught Posing as a High School Student
In the 1987 film, Hiding Out, Jon Cryer played a stockbroker who fled the mob and enrolled in a high school using the identity of another teen in order to hide from the mob. In the 1995 Adam Sandler movie, Billy Madison, Sandler plays the title role of an heir to his father's hotel company. However, the only way he could inherit the company is if he goes back and completes all 12 grades of school.
Please Help Return This Monmouth County Lost Dog With Her Family
Our pets are family pure and simple. They love us unconditionally and we love them back. It is unimaginable to think about them being lost and trying to find their way home but that is the situation for a family in Sea Bright and they are hoping you can help.
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery
Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
New Shyamalan Horror Flick Filmed in the Pine Barrens
Well, it's not exactly The Sixth Sense, but director M. Night Shyamalan's new horror thriller Knock at the Cabin was filmed mostly in the pinelands and South Jersey's unique and beautiful forests certainly add a special something to Shyamalon's latest movie. From what I have seen in the movie's two...
Hey, Atlantic County Residents: Don’t Get Chickens Just Because Eggs Are Expensive
It seems like it's the main topic of conversation lately. You can't escape them. People love to talk about how expensive they are here in the Garden State right now. To be honest, they're not wrong. I'm talking about eggs. It's insane that some of us are currently paying 6+...
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
South Jersey Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie Warning
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
Atlantic County Wants Feedback on Quality of Your Internet
If you live or work in Atlantic County, you are being asked to give your thoughts in a survey on the availability of high-speed internet in the county. Why Does Atlantic County Want to Know about Your Broadband Service?. As a release from the county points out, we really learned...
Keep An Eye Out For Missing 14-Year-Old From Atlantic City, NJ
Another missing teen you need to be on the lookout for here in South Jersey. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, a fourteen year old boy named Jeremiah Troncoso has been declared a runaway. Nobody has seen him since last night. Obviously, since he's a juvenile, it's all hands on deck for this until he's found safe and sound.
Yep, Philadelphia Will Grease City Poles Again Ahead of Eagles NFC Championship Game
With the Philadelphia Eagles just one game away from returning to the Super Bowl, the City of Philadelphia is prepared to once again brace for the pandemonium that will inevitably hit the streets if the birds secure a win over the San Francisco 49ers. According to Fox29, The Philadelphia Police...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Recovery of Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A 21-year-old Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed in the city earlier this week. Detectives and SWAT Team members with the Atlantic City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say,...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0