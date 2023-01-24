ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Family and friends say goodbye to Brexialee

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was standing room only, as the community came together to remember 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. “She would ask me, pastor how can I help my peers because they go through depression and I don’t know what to do and I would simply tell her with love,” said Liliana Perez, the family’s pastor.
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Circus comes to Oswego County

PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
localsyr.com

‘Take the Stage’ with the Front Row Players February 9th

(WSYR-TV) — The Front Row Players are an organization that lets people of all abilities showcase their love musical theatre. Next month, they along with the Temple Adath Yeshurun will have a ‘Take the Stage’ fundraiser at the temple. Deborah Cavanagh, President and Founder of Front Row Players and Leo Eisner, Board Member and member of Temple Adath Yeshurun. Cavanagh and Eisner discuss the history of Front Row Players and the positive impact it has made on our community and to the families and caregivers who have actors in this program.
localsyr.com

Brexialee’s third-grade teacher launches fundraiser to honor her

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As family and friends say their final goodbyes to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, one of Brexi’s former teachers is helping to keep her memory alive through a fundraiser. Taylor Sourwine had the privilege of being Brexi’s third-grade teacher at Seymour Elementary School. When she heard the news...
Syracuse.com

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers

Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
cnycentral.com

Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
localsyr.com

Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, its been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but lately...
localsyr.com

How Andrew Carnegie made the Syracuse Public Library possible

(WSYR-TV) — 122 Years ago, this month, Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon and one of the richest men in the world, answered the request of Syracuse’s “Boy Mayor” James McGuire and announced his intention of donating $200,000 ($5.9 million adjusted for inflation) to the city for the construction of a new public library.
