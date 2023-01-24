Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
localsyr.com
Family and friends say goodbye to Brexialee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was standing room only, as the community came together to remember 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. “She would ask me, pastor how can I help my peers because they go through depression and I don’t know what to do and I would simply tell her with love,” said Liliana Perez, the family’s pastor.
Baldwinsville students, staff remembering Ava Wood at Durgee Junior High School
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville community continues to mourn the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood, after being found dead inside her father’s home in an apparent murder-suicide. Ava Wood is being remembered for so many things. Those who knew her say she was loving, caring and energetic. “One of the great things that […]
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Circus comes to Oswego County
PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
localsyr.com
‘Take the Stage’ with the Front Row Players February 9th
(WSYR-TV) — The Front Row Players are an organization that lets people of all abilities showcase their love musical theatre. Next month, they along with the Temple Adath Yeshurun will have a ‘Take the Stage’ fundraiser at the temple. Deborah Cavanagh, President and Founder of Front Row Players and Leo Eisner, Board Member and member of Temple Adath Yeshurun. Cavanagh and Eisner discuss the history of Front Row Players and the positive impact it has made on our community and to the families and caregivers who have actors in this program.
cnycentral.com
'She was just a ray of sunshine,' family of Brexialee Torres Ortiz says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — "That was Brexi. Her smile, she was just a ray of sunshine," Brenlee Ortiz said about her 11-year-old daughter, gunned down in Syracuse last week on her way home with a gallon of milk. Ortiz and Brexialee’s father, Jose Torres, stood with Syracuse Police Thursday as...
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
localsyr.com
Brexialee’s third-grade teacher launches fundraiser to honor her
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As family and friends say their final goodbyes to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, one of Brexi’s former teachers is helping to keep her memory alive through a fundraiser. Taylor Sourwine had the privilege of being Brexi’s third-grade teacher at Seymour Elementary School. When she heard the news...
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
WKTV
Future of Utica bowling alley not yet clear
Rumors have been swirling on social media about the sale of AMF Pin-O-Rama in Utica. The mayor says nothing is set in stone yet.
cnycentral.com
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
localsyr.com
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, its been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but lately...
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet Cases
Are you tired of watching your beloved pet suffer while they wait for critical care? Look no further! The Veterinary Medical Center on Bridge Street now offers this urgent care for pets on Saturdays. That's right, and you can now get the help your furry friend needs when they need it most.
localsyr.com
How Andrew Carnegie made the Syracuse Public Library possible
(WSYR-TV) — 122 Years ago, this month, Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon and one of the richest men in the world, answered the request of Syracuse’s “Boy Mayor” James McGuire and announced his intention of donating $200,000 ($5.9 million adjusted for inflation) to the city for the construction of a new public library.
