Princess Anne told photographers to 'naff off' after taking this snap but according to some - this isn't the whole story
Princess Annes 'naff off' incident was widely reported to have happened after she was photographed during an embarrassing moment
Sister Wife Spectacle: Cody Brown Turned Down By Potential New Wife
’Tender Loving Care…?’ podcast has an inside source on the future of TLC's ‘Sister Wives’
Kim Kardashian Shares Post on the "F--king Little Joy You Have Left"
Kim Kardashian knows how to espresso her feelings. The SKIMS founder took to TikTok on Jan. 23 with a memorable message on joy. As seen in the clip, Kim starts the video by putting a face serum...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
People
Lizzo Reveals New Retro-Inspired Bob Haircut with Blonde Highlights and Bangs
Make way for Lizzo's new hair aesthetic. In new Instagram photos shared Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 34, sports a shoulder-length bob haircut with streaks of platinum blonde and bangs. The cut is styled with flipped-out edges, and a closer look at the voluminous mini beehive may also reveal that Lizzo...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Close-Up Pic of Baby Esti’s Face
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s newborn daughter Esti is ready for her big reveal!. On Tuesday, Teigen posted a new pic of her baby girl, who was born over a week ago. Along with a close-up photo of Esti’s face, Chrissy wrote, “look at u out here lookin like a baby.”
John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
Story Behind the Song: “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson
“Piece by Piece” is arguably one of the most powerful songs in Kelly Clarkson’s catalog. Written by Clarkson and Greg Kurstin, who also produced the track, “Piece” has been described by the singer as the sequel to “Because of You.” The latter is her gut-wrenching ballad and top 10 hit that she wrote as a 16-year-old to process the emotions of her parents’ divorce when she was six and released on her Breakaway album in 2005. Though “Piece by Piece” feels like a devastating song, Clarkson insists that it’s actually healing, allowing her to recognize the pure love she experienced with her former husband, Brandon Blackstock.
Meghan and Tina From ‘1000-Lb Best Friends Explain Why They Really Live Together
TLC’s 1000-lb Best Friends is far more than a show about weight loss. Friends Vanessa Cross, Meghan Crumpler, Ashley Sutton, and Tina Arnold lean on each other for various moments, from mental health issues to financial struggles. Article continues below advertisement. In Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends, Meghan...
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
Watch Jennifer Coolidge Sing Show Tunes to Jennifer Lopez in Hilarious Clip from Shotgun Wedding
Shotgun Wedding is streaming on Prime Video this Friday Jennifer Coolidge knows how to make an entrance! In a clip from the new comedy Shotgun Wedding shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Emmy winner stars as Carol, the mother of the groom Tom (played by Josh Duhamel in the film), as she shows up to the ceremony. Darcy, the bride-to-be played by Jennifer Lopez, begs her mother Renata (Sônia Braga) to play nice with Carol after she requests not to be seated with her during the destination wedding. "She's excited, okay?" Lopez's Darcy says...
Julia Fox Shows Off Her NYC Apartment Complete with a Playroom, Plants and a 'Small Mouse Problem'
"Personally, I just don't like excessive displays of wealth," she said of her space's modest style Julia Fox is getting real about city living. On Wednesday, the model and actress, 32, gave her 1.6 million TikTok followers a peek into her New York City apartment, revealing some full-of-character rooms and admitting her home has a "little" mice issue. "Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he's cute 🥰," she wrote in the caption. The impromptu video reflected Fox's candid personality. "I...
Meghan Trainor Practices Viral 'Made You Look' TikTok Dance in Pringles Super Bowl Commercial
PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the Pringles Super Bowl 2023 ad with Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor is bringing her popular TikTok moves to the Pringles Super Bowl commercial. In the video above, PEOPLE exclusively reveals that the Grammy-winning singer is the celebrity featured in this year's Pringles Super Bowl 2023 commercial. In the opening of the teaser, Trainor sets up her phone on a tabletop tripod. Wearing all black, she practices the now-viral TikTok dance to her song "Made You Look." (The choreography was created by TikTokers @brookieandjessie — and their original video to...
BET
Amara La Negra Celebrates Her Twins' 10-Month Milestone: ‘Wow, Time Flies’
Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress are growing up right before our eyes! Amara La Negra recently took to Instagram with new photos of her adorable twins in celebration of their 10-month milestone, and we cannot believe how fast time is flying. "They are already 10-months. Wow, time flies. It’s almost...
James Corden Sits Courtside with Son Max and Daughter Carey at NBA Game — See the Rare Photo!
James Corden and wife Julia Carey share son Max, 11, and daughters Carey, 8, and Charlotte, 5 James Corden treated his two older kids to a special evening of sports this week. The late-night host, 44, took son Max, 11, and daughter Carey, 8, to Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Corden and his kids, who sat courtside for the NBA game, were all smiles in photographs from their night out, in which his two kids could be seen dancing...
Jennifer Coolidge's Newest Role is a Psychic Medium—See the Trailer Now
Jennifer Coolidge appears alongside David Harbour, Anthony Mackie and more in Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost.'
Meghan Markle Cheered For Final Duties After Fears 'They Must Hate Us'—Clip
A clip of the royals being applauded on one of their final working engagements has been viewed over 1 million times on TikTok.
Awkward interaction between Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat caught on film at Paris Fashion Week
Fans have questioned Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat for their recent interaction at Paris Fashion Week.Over the weekend, the pair posed separately in looks by French fashion house Schiaparelli at the brand’s Haute Couture fashion show. Jenner wore a black gown that featured a lifelike bust of a lion’s head on her torso while Doja was adorned with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that covered her head, face, neck, shoulders, arms and decolletage. The look, which was called “Doja’s Inferno,” also saw the singer in a red silk bustier and skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads.As documented in a recent...
PopSugar
Billy Porter and James Corden Take Dance Lessons From Toddlers: "That Was Intense"
Anyone who's ever kept up with a toddler knows it's not for the faint of heart. Billy Porter and James Corden learned as much partaking in a new fitness "trend": toddlerography. In a "Late Late Show" segment on Jan. 24, the two stars took dance lessons from quite the creative children as they danced their hearts out to "As It Was" by Harry Styles. But despite Corden's cautioning, nothing could've prepared them for some of the more imaginative dance moves.
