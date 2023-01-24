Read full article on original website
Enfield seeks public input on draft Plan of Conservation and Development
ENFIELD — Town officials are urging residents to become familiar with the draft version of a land use and development plan for the next decade and attend a public hearing next month to express their opinions before it’s adopted. The Town Council this week received a copy of...
Bristol Press
Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies
BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
State says it won’t pay New London for school demolition work
New London officials say Kosta Diamantis told them to hire one company for remediation, but the state says it should have solicited bids.
Tolland PZC approves changes to sign rules
TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to accept changes to the town’s regulations regarding signs. During its meeting on Monday, the PZC agreed on three significant changes to the regulations, which are compliant with current state and federal court decisions and case law. There will...
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
Bozrah fire officials respond to working fire at chicken farm
BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to an active fire at a commercial chicken farm in Bozrah Saturday afternoon. According to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out at 17 Schwartz Rd. at the 400-ft. Hilldendale Farms. There is smoke visible from Norwich and Montville, News 8 crews reported. The following fire […]
New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
Scantic Barn event venue rejected
EAST WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously rejected a controversial application for an event venue at 115 Scantic Road that drew crowds of residents to several public hearing sessions, with most opposed to the plan. The East Windsor Historical Society submitted the application to turn...
AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager
The SCSB has been looking into the deals between CPA and its various partners since 2021, when a public complaint triggered a formal inquiry. The post AG Tong backs CT Port Authority deal with State Pier manager appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctbites.com
43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen
Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
therealdeal.com
Lego letting go of Connecticut office
Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
Suffield church plans changed after complaints
SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s...
NHPR
‘Building Blocks’ of LEGO’s Connecticut legacy will remain in Enfield, mayor says
The mayor of Enfield, Conn. says LEGO has provided the building blocks of the community for fifty years and he is saddened at the company’s plans to depart. The toy firm recently announced its headquarters for the Americas will leave town and move to Boston, Mass. by the end of 2026.
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
Sprinklers mitigate fire damage to Glastonbury apartments
GLASTONBURY — A fire sprinkler put out a fire in a local apartment Wednesday afternoon, and although it caused water damage to that apartment and three others in the same building, it prevented “a much greater catastrophe,” Fire Chief Michael Thurz said. The fire in the Two...
MAP: New Bassick High School location at risk for flooding, pollution
The new school will be in a flood zone, so while it will be somewhat elevated, the likelihood of mold from street level flooding is high.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits Over Train Overpass
2023-01-26@2:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– MTA is inspecting the train overpass at Bostwick and Railroad Avenue when a beautiful BMW hit the overpass. There were no reported injuries.
connecticuthistory.org
The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford
In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
Car hits Silver Lane building, causing gas leak
EAST HARTFORD — Police said a car drove into a Silver Lane building early today, requiring evacuation of the first floor. Police responded to a call at around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a car that had driven into a building at 140 Silver Lane. Upon arrival, police...
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
