Vernon, CT

Bristol Press

Restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies

BRISTOL - Sit-down restaurants will be a major component of downtown revitalization strategies according to Mayor Jeff Caggiano and city economic development. Caggiano said that the By Carrier project, a 76,000 square foot development on North Main and Hope Street, will include four pre-dedicated spaces for restaurants. The city hopes to attract sit-down restaurants to fill these spaces once they become available.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland PZC approves changes to sign rules

TOLLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to accept changes to the town’s regulations regarding signs. During its meeting on Monday, the PZC agreed on three significant changes to the regulations, which are compliant with current state and federal court decisions and case law. There will...
TOLLAND, CT
ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Bozrah fire officials respond to working fire at chicken farm

BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to an active fire at a commercial chicken farm in Bozrah Saturday afternoon. According to the Bozrah Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out at 17 Schwartz Rd. at the 400-ft. Hilldendale Farms. There is smoke visible from Norwich and Montville, News 8 crews reported. The following fire […]
BOZRAH, CT
WTNH

New Britain neighbors against proposed cannabis warehouse

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in New Britain’s Slater Road neighborhood aren’t happy about a new potential neighbor — a 133,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution site. “It smells like a skunk,” said Shelley Vincenzo, who lives in the area. The Rocky Hill-based CCC Construction wants to transform the former Webster Bank building and has […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Scantic Barn event venue rejected

EAST WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously rejected a controversial application for an event venue at 115 Scantic Road that drew crowds of residents to several public hearing sessions, with most opposed to the plan. The East Windsor Historical Society submitted the application to turn...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
ctbites.com

43 LaSalle Road Tasting Menu Debuts in West Hartford From New Team at Union Kitchen

Fine dining isn’t dead, despite what René Redzepi might say or think, as he gets ready to shutter the doors of what’s been considered one of the best restaurants in the entire world for nearly twenty years. His model may not have been working or seen as sustainable, but there are plenty of others out there that are. ‘Fine’ dining is as much about the service and the experience, as it is about the food and the beverage pairings that go along with it. One really can’t exist without the other, as they compliment each other in the most perfect way when both executed properly. In its best moments it resembles a carefully choreographed ballet, all the parts and cast-members owning their role, performing live night after night in front of a new audience each time, each with new expectations and new needs. Some of us like to refer to it as ‘organized chaos.’ Does it require a white tablecloth? Some say yes, others say no. I’m on the fence but lean towards adding the linen so that my glassware doesn’t clink every time I set it down. Dining this way does however, require new silverware for each course, a water glass that’s always at least half full, and new glassware when changing wines. Most importantly though it requires time, both from the guest and from the service team. So when I see a ‘tasting menu’ offered by a chef at any restaurant I’m dining at, I’m all in. Luckily for me I have no food allergies or dietary restrictions, and the one food I’ve hated my entire life, thanks to my willingness to try new foods, I’ve learned to embrace as a direct result of the many ways I’ve never experienced it in all the tasting menus I have done.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Lego letting go of Connecticut office

Everything is awesome for Lego employees who want to live closer to Boston. For everyone else, the next few years may be as painful as stepping on one of the toys. Lego announced it will move its corporate offices from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by 2026. The relocation will happen in phases, beginning in mid-2025 and concluding by the end of the following year.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suffield church plans changed after complaints

SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s...
SUFFIELD, CT
FOX 61

State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem

HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford

In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

