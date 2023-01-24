Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS IN PRISON ON FAMILY VIOLENCE CHARGES
A Bryan man was sentenced on Wednesday to 35 years in prison on family violence charges. 32-year-old Jamarious Davis pleaded guilty and was sentenced via plea agreement for Assault Family Violence Strangulation and Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury. The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office says Bryan police...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday on multiple counts. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:55, Officer Grayson Marburger conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Market Street for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Kyrion Williams, 21 of Spring, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana as well as a Glock pistol were located. Williams and passenger, Dezmond Bradley, 21 of Prairie View, were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night 10:20, Cpl. Armando Guerra made contact with Jackson Heath, 17 of Brenham, in the 100 block of Laney Street in reference to an active warrant out of Washington County for his arrest. Heath was taken into custody without incident on the warrant for Burglary of a Building. Once in custody Heath was also found to be in Possession of Marijuana prior to his transport to the Washington County Jail. Heath was booked in on the warrant and Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz.
mocomotive.com
HCSO: DWI driver hurt after hitting deputy’s vehicle in Montgomery County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Harris County deputy’s vehicle who just finished arresting a chase suspect. It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when the chase ended on the Eastex Freeway and FM 1314 near Porter. We’re told the deputies tried…
mocomotive.com
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man
75 Year Sentence For Murder Of 17 Year Old Willis Man. On Monday, January 23, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Wesley LeRouax selected a jury in the State of Texas vs. Sherman Dewayne Griffin for first-degree murder. Over the next two days, jurors heard testimony from various witnesses,…
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST WEDNESDAY ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A Brenham woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that on Wednesday night at 8:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign at North Austin Pkwy and West Main Street. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Daylynn Black, 23 of Brenham, who was found to have two active warrants for her arrest out of the Brenham Police Department. Black was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on warrants for Credit or Debit Card Abuse and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. JURY CONVICTS ON LESSER OFFENSE IN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TRIAL
A man arrested and indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was found guilty by a Washington County jury this week on a lesser charge of misdemeanor Deadly Conduct. 28-year-old Hans Obenhoff of Arlington, Virginia was sentenced by agreement after the verdict to 174 days in the Washington County...
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
kwhi.com
FIGHT LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a fight took place. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 3:50, Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress call in the 1100 block of Green Street involving two males. The caller reported one of the male subjects displayed a knife during the altercation. A knife was recovered at the scene and Ryan Matthew Trevino, 19 of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
State wants higher bond for 21-year-old accused of decapitating wife in Waller County
Prosecutors say Jared Dicus' bond should be raised from $500,000 to at least $1 million. Documents cite aggressive behavior against law enforcement following a DWI arrest in November 2022.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA ISD INVESTIGATING AFTER STUDENT POSTS PHOTO WITH WEAPON – POSSIBLY ON CAMPUS
A Navasota ISD student and their parents have been barred from school property pending an expulsion hearing after the school district says the student posted a photo online appearing to possess a firearm on campus. In a statement this (Friday) afternoon, Navasota ISD said that personnel were notified late Wednesday...
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MONDAY
A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE INVESTIGATE ANOTHER SHOTS FIRED REPORT; INCIDENT BELIEVED TO BE CONNECTED TO SHOOTING SATURDAY
Navasota police are investigating their second shots fired call in a week. Police responded around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Ruth Court in reference to shots fired. Officers found evidence that a shooting took place and discovered damage to a residence. No injuries were reported in the...
Rancher's neighbor arrested for allegedly shooting several cattle to death, Grimes Co. officials say
The arrest comes after authorities were called onto a rancher's property to discover numerous cattle had been shot and killed since September 2022.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
Two people were arrested Sunday in separate incidents on Assault Charges. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 2900 block of Wood Ridge Blvd. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, he made contact with Cody James Gerstung, 28 of Missouri, who appeared out of breath and sweating. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the other party in the disturbance, who had visible marks to his face and neck, as well as bruising. After investigation, Gerstung was taken into custody for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
Comments / 0