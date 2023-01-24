Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit
"The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
On today's episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Aave Clears Bad CRV Token Debt from Exploit Attempt
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave eliminated the bad debt of 2.7 million of curve dao tokens (CRV) from a botched November trade by Mango Markets exploiter Avi Eisenberg, blockchain data on Etherscan shows. The...
CoinDesk
Web3 Loyalty Programs Are a Trojan Horse for Good Crypto Policy
There's a legal saying that "bad facts make bad law." Right now, crypto needs better facts. If crypto wants to resonate with policymakers, we should deemphasize the facts and narratives that threaten governments (down with fiat!) and the well-heeled (down with banks!).
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
The Interaction of Money, Nature and AI, With Stan Stalnaker
A digital currency pre-existing bitcoin?. How can new technologies such as AI help design and build green economies in all social systems?. Is Identity dangerous or essential to every financial transaction?. On this episode...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January
Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
CoinDesk
What’s Next for NFTs?
On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW looks at a number of stories from the non-fungible token (NFT) industry this week that suggest where the industry might be headed, including Doodles' acquisition of an animation studio and Porsche's contentious entrance into the space.
CoinDesk
'We Want to Make Sure America Is the Place for Innovation in FinTech'
On today's episode, NLW examines recent interviews with Republican congressional leaders including Representatives Patrick McHenry, Tom Emmer, Warren Davidson and French Hill, around the state of crypto in Washington, D.C. NLW argues that the key plans and talking points are pretty clear when the interviews are looked at as a whole.
CoinDesk
BlockFi’s $10M Staff Bonus Package Approved by NJ Bankruptcy Court Judge
A $10 million pay and bonus package for staff of crypto lender BlockFi was approved today by New Jersey bankruptcy court Judge Michael Kaplan. The ruling comes after court documents revealed executives from the...
