RedgirlRobinson
4d ago
If they would lock these punks up for these crimes they wouldn't be out to be killing innocent people. If we committed grand theft auto when I was A teen there would be no ? about it you would be locked up not being released to have been taught no lesson but to commit more horrible crimes!
1 dead, 3 others injured following shooting at northeast Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a northeast Columbus nightclub Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to The Doll House Columbus, located in the 1600 block of Karl Court, shortly after 2 a.m. following reports of a shooting.
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
Columbus man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 31-year-old Simeon Kai Turner is facing one count of rape. The incident reportedly happened Sept. 4, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000...
Police: 13-year-old shot while sleeping in southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot in southeast Columbus late Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Quaker Road at 11:58 p.m. following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 13-year-old boy suffering...
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
Suspect, 14, arrested for homicide at Ohio McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus, Ohio, McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with […]
$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
14-year-old murder suspect turns himself in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The teenager wanted in a deadly shooting at a south Columbus McDonald's turned himself in. Investigators said 14-year-old Eric Lanning shot and killed Christopher Mateen, 43, on Jan. 14 along South High Street. Mateen was searching for his stolen car when Lanning fatally shot him.
Federal jury sides with Columbus police officer who shot Tyre King
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal jury has cleared a Columbus police officer in a civil lawsuit for the fatal shooting of Tyre King in 2016. According to court records, the jury found Bryan Mason did not violate the teenager's constitutional right to be free from excessive force. Mason shot...
Police: 1 dead after shooting in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday evening. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Eakin Road for a report of a person shot around 7:45 p.m. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the...
RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate
An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
Judge orders 14-year-old Columbus murder suspect to remain in detention
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old homicide suspect who was on the run for weeks had his first day in court on Wednesday after being taken into custody. Michael McCurdy was scheduled to be in juvenile court for a preliminary hearing on murder charges. According to court documents, McCurdy is...
Columbus police officer cleared in federal suit in 2016 killing of boy, 13
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been acquitted in a federal case in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in 2016. In a verdict delivered Wednesday, a jury ruled that Columbus police officer Bryan Mason did not violate Tyre King’s constitutional right to be free from unjustified deadly force. Mason, who […]
Man wanted after overnight shooting in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF
The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
Columbus man pleads guilty to domestic violence, assault after injuring his child's mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old Columbus man who assaulted the mother of his child and injured his 3-month-old son pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail. Marqual Wilkins pleaded guilty to all charges, including domestic violence, assault and violating a protection order, according to City Attorney Zach Klein's Office. He was sentenced to 285 days in jail, credited with the 85 days he's done, and three years probation.
Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution
CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
