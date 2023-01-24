Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title
1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union. 1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of...
WTOP
Curry, Embiid fined $25,000 by NBA for actions on court
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court. Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State’s 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected.
WTOP
Goalie Sean Johnson signs with Toronto after 6 years at NYC
TORONTO (AP) — Sean Johnson is the new goalkeeper for Toronto FC through 2024. The 33-year-old free agent spent the last six seasons with New York City FC. Toronto FC signed him using targeted allocation money. Toronto conceded 66 goals last season, tying a franchise worst. Johnson is a...
WTOP
All-Star Matty Beniers to miss next 2 games for Kraken
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken rookie All-Star Matty Beniers will miss the team’s final two games before the All-Star break after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers earlier this week. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after morning skate Friday that Beniers would not play Friday...
WTOP
Column: Six Degrees of Wilks connects dots of NFL racism
Let’s play Six Degrees of Steve Wilks, a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the NFL head coaching ranks. — We’ll start with Kliff Kingsbury, a white coach who was fired by Texas Tech in 2018 and somehow wound up as head man of the Arizona Cardinals the very next season. He replaced Wilks, whose first NFL head coaching opportunity resulted in a single, doomed season. Kingsbury would be fired, too, but only after receiving three more years to prove himself than his Black predecessor.
WTOP
Joe Mauer will become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he’s inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona, the team announced Friday. Mauer was the 2009 AL MVP. He...
WTOP
Kings hold on to beat Panthers 4-3 for 3rd straight win
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pheonix Copley made a career-high 41 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held on to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night for their third straight win. Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Roy also...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
Comments / 0