SAN ANTONIO - Members of Southwest ISD came together to rally around a student and their family in a difficult time. "This year is a little different, all the money raised this year is going to the family of Marcus Rutledge whose one of our students who was injured during a grease fire over Christmas break,” says Michael Maldonado, the Assistant Principle at McAuliffe Middle School.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO