news4sanantonio.com
Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!
SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
news4sanantonio.com
Local activists say now is time for police reform policies as Tyre Nichols video released
SAN ANTONIO — Local activists say now is the time take action on police reform. Some policies could be on the ballot in the upcoming city elections. The eyes of the nation are on Memphis, Tennessee. Officials have released disturbing video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols.
news4sanantonio.com
Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
news4sanantonio.com
Husband gets shot in the stomach by home-intruders while unpacking groceries
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the gut when a few intruders managed to break into an apartment. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m., Saturday, on the 3600 block of Callaghan Road. Police say the victim and his wife had just arrived at their apartment to unload...
news4sanantonio.com
Human remains identified as grandmother Maria Llamas who went missing in 2016
SAN ANTONIO – Officials have positively identified human remains to missing Grandmother Maria Llamas, who had been missing for the past six years. On Sept. 18, 2021, San Antonio Police Department detectives contacted the family of Maria Llamas to inform them that human remains had been located in the area where Maria’s purse was found in 2016.
news4sanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
news4sanantonio.com
Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws
SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot in both legs after trying to find group that robbed her grandson, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was shot in both her legs after trying to find the group that robbed her grandson earlier Saturday on San Antonio's Southwest Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened around midnight near the 6100 block of Deep Valley Drive. Police...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Department honors officers and citizens with award ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department handed out awards to 35 of its officers and 8 citizens during a special ceremony. The awards were given for reasons ranging from heroic actions, dedication to community service, and commitment to public safety. Police Chief William McManus was on hand to...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect information in 2021 Northeast Side murder case
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of Jade Damountae Ray Hills. On September 23, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the Star Club Apartment Complex located at the 8800 block of Starcrest Dr. for a shooting in progress. When...
news4sanantonio.com
KSAT Sportscaster Greg Simmons charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime local TV sportscaster is facing charges after being arrested early Friday morning. KSAT-12 sports director Greg Simmons was arrested just before 3 a.m. Friday along Evans Road near TPC Parkway. It happened when a member of law enforcement noticed an SUV being driven erratically and pulled it over.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver in white van still on the run after seriously injuring pedestrian
ATASCOSA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a white passenger van that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on December 29th. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 18600 block of Luckey Road far Southwest of San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Southwest ISD community gathers to raise money for student injured in grease fire
SAN ANTONIO - Members of Southwest ISD came together to rally around a student and their family in a difficult time. "This year is a little different, all the money raised this year is going to the family of Marcus Rutledge whose one of our students who was injured during a grease fire over Christmas break,” says Michael Maldonado, the Assistant Principle at McAuliffe Middle School.
news4sanantonio.com
Brother devastated after head-on crash kills five of his family members
SAN ANTONIO - A horrific head-on crash in Comal County leaves seven people dead, including five members of the same family. The lone survivor from that crash, a 12-year-old girl, is now in the hospital fighting for her life. "No one deserves this. I'm doing my best. I haven't been...
news4sanantonio.com
Protestors rally at MLK Plaza to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO - A protest and vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols was held in Martin Luther King Plaza. People held signs saying, "Justice for Tyre Nichols" and "Stop the War on Black America". The organizers are called the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a national organization with a local...
news4sanantonio.com
Local non-profit awarded for helping youth with drug and alcohol addiction
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the only non-profit of its kind right here in San Antonio and its mission is to help teens and young adults overcome drug and alcohol addiction through education and prevention programs, which are free of charge. News 4 San Antonio meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s Pay it 4-Ward winner brought to you by our friends at Carabin Shaw.
news4sanantonio.com
Ron Nirenberg files for fourth, final term as San Antonio mayor
SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for his fourth and final term as San Antonio's mayor on Thursday. Nirenberg wrote the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. and asked the public to support him on his mission to be re-elected. Ron Nirenberg is the current mayor...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after allegedly stealing teenager's car at knifepoint
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding the person suspected of robbing a teenager's car at knifepoint. The robbery happened on Jan. 7 at Zip In Car Wash on Essex Street and South Hackberry Street. Police said the 17-year-old boy was washing his car when the suspect walked...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
