ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Property crimes in San Antonio TRIPLED in 2022!

SAN ANTONIO - Property crimes are on the rise in the Alamo City, up 14.2% overall, according to police data. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented the data to a city council committee last week. Here are a few of the key statistics presented:. Breaking & entering/burglary reports: up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Human remains identified as grandmother Maria Llamas who went missing in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – Officials have positively identified human remains to missing Grandmother Maria Llamas, who had been missing for the past six years. On Sept. 18, 2021, San Antonio Police Department detectives contacted the family of Maria Llamas to inform them that human remains had been located in the area where Maria’s purse was found in 2016.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws

SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

KSAT Sportscaster Greg Simmons charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO - A longtime local TV sportscaster is facing charges after being arrested early Friday morning. KSAT-12 sports director Greg Simmons was arrested just before 3 a.m. Friday along Evans Road near TPC Parkway. It happened when a member of law enforcement noticed an SUV being driven erratically and pulled it over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver in white van still on the run after seriously injuring pedestrian

ATASCOSA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a white passenger van that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on December 29th. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 18600 block of Luckey Road far Southwest of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Southwest ISD community gathers to raise money for student injured in grease fire

SAN ANTONIO - Members of Southwest ISD came together to rally around a student and their family in a difficult time. "This year is a little different, all the money raised this year is going to the family of Marcus Rutledge whose one of our students who was injured during a grease fire over Christmas break,” says Michael Maldonado, the Assistant Principle at McAuliffe Middle School.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Protestors rally at MLK Plaza to honor Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO - A protest and vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols was held in Martin Luther King Plaza. People held signs saying, "Justice for Tyre Nichols" and "Stop the War on Black America". The organizers are called the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a national organization with a local...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local non-profit awarded for helping youth with drug and alcohol addiction

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the only non-profit of its kind right here in San Antonio and its mission is to help teens and young adults overcome drug and alcohol addiction through education and prevention programs, which are free of charge. News 4 San Antonio meteorologist Jeannette Calle spotlights this month’s Pay it 4-Ward winner brought to you by our friends at Carabin Shaw.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Ron Nirenberg files for fourth, final term as San Antonio mayor

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg filed for his fourth and final term as San Antonio's mayor on Thursday. Nirenberg wrote the announcement on his Twitter page around 7 p.m. and asked the public to support him on his mission to be re-elected. Ron Nirenberg is the current mayor...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy