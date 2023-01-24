Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty for some cases during February
HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Harlingen Municipal Court is holding amnesty on failure-to-appear cases.
The Harlingen Municipal Court said the amnesty will only take place during February, on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court is located at 1018 Fair Park Blvd. in Harlingen.
If the original violations are paid immediately and in full, the failure to appear charge will be waived by the court, officials said. If you are currently on a payment plan and pay the original violations and fees during the amnesty period, you may qualify for the amnesty.
To pay online click here . To pay by phone, call 1-888-291-1099.
If you cannot pay your original violations and need a payment plan, the court will schedule you to see the judge at a later date, after the amnesty.
