What Does the Academy’s “Review of the Campaign Procedures” Mean for This Year’s Best Actress Nominees?
Could we see one of this year’s Academy Award nominees be rescinded? That’s one of the biggest questions to emerge after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it had begun looking into this year’s nomination process. “We are conducting a review of the...
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’
Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Remembering Television’s Tom Verlaine, Who Subtly Reshaped Rock Music
News of the death of Television guitarist Tom Verlaine spread on the evening of January 28, and if you’re reading this you’re probably aware of what a loss this represents. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, thoughts and remembrances flooded social media, including one especially insightful comment from musician and recording engineer Steve Albini.
Is TikTok’s “Lucky Girl Syndrome” a Lifehack? Or Utter Nonsense?
TikTok has evidently uncovered the secret to a successful life. You can have it for free: “Assume and believe it before the concrete proof shows up. BE DELUSIONAL.”. Yes — the key to a worthwhile existence, here in the 2020s, was always going to include an all-caps imperative. That nugget is courtesy of a 22-year-old content creator called Laura Galebe, who posted a clip last month detailing why things have been looking-up-Laura lately.
