Tyla

Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.
Remembering Television’s Tom Verlaine, Who Subtly Reshaped Rock Music

News of the death of Television guitarist Tom Verlaine spread on the evening of January 28, and if you’re reading this you’re probably aware of what a loss this represents. In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, thoughts and remembrances flooded social media, including one especially insightful comment from musician and recording engineer Steve Albini.
Is TikTok’s “Lucky Girl Syndrome” a Lifehack? Or Utter Nonsense?

TikTok has evidently uncovered the secret to a successful life. You can have it for free: “Assume and believe it before the concrete proof shows up. BE DELUSIONAL.”. Yes — the key to a worthwhile existence, here in the 2020s, was always going to include an all-caps imperative. That nugget is courtesy of a 22-year-old content creator called Laura Galebe, who posted a clip last month detailing why things have been looking-up-Laura lately.
