dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas offers chance to Be Citation Free in 2023
Court and Detention Services is helping people become citation free in 2023. From Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, the department will host Ticket Track Down, an initiative that encourages people to track down their tickets and respond to them. During this initiative period, socks will be collected when the respondent...
KSLA
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
dallasexpress.com
Greyhound Bus Kills Homeless Woman
A homeless woman in Dallas was killed after being run over by a Greyhound bus. The Dallas Police Department told The Dallas Express the incident occurred at about 11:53 p.m. Thursday. DPD public information officer Michael Dennis shared a statement with The Dallas Express, which said the bus was traveling...
North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
fox4news.com
Man caused officer's gun to discharge after tackling officer, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of crashing into a restaurant Friday night, before leaving the scene and later being involved in another incident, in which police said he tackled an officer, causing her gun to discharge. We don’t why the driver of the sedan reportedly ran from...
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols demonstrations in North Texas remain peaceful
DALLAS - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpions special unit whose officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols to death. On Saturday, the police director said that she listened intently to Nichols' relatives and community leaders when making the decision. The officers currently assigned to the unit...
keranews.org
Dallas police fired 57 times in West Oak Cliff fatal shooting
Six Dallas police officers fired 57 times in the shooting death of an 18-year-old capital murder suspect after the man fired at least twice, injuring an officer in the foot, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters Friday. The department posted the body camera footage on YouTube Friday afternoon. Police...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Chief of Police Issues Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers
The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Protest Held in Dallas Amid Release of Tyre Nichols Assault Video
A protest was underway in Dallas Friday night in response to the death of Tyre Nichols, a man who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee during a traffic stop. Dallas-based advocacy group the Next Generation Action Network announced Friday they planned to gather with...
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
fox4news.com
Son attacks, shoots father after argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was cut in the back of the head and shot by his adult son after the two got in an argument Friday night, according to Fort Worth police. This was reported to police just after 10 p.m. when officers, who were called to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a separate call, were flagged down by someone reporting a domestic disturbance.
fox4news.com
Hulen Mall enforcing parental guidance policy Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas - Hulen Mall is enforcing a "parental guidance required policy" on Saturday. It will require anyone 17 and under to be with a parent or adult guardian from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. A spokesperson for the mall said this decision was made due to "a recent...
Dallas police release video of officer shooting that killed capital murder suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police officers had 18-year-old capital murder suspect, Joey Fraire, surrounded Wednesday when they saw he was armed."Gun. Gun in the hand. Gun in the right hand," an officer announces over the radio in video of the deadly shooting released Friday by the Dallas Police Department.Police had spotted Fraire, a suspect in a murder out of Farmer's Branch, in the passenger seat of a car, followed him for an hour and then confronted him in the parking lot of the Bahama Glen Apartments.The driver surrendered, but flash bangs and pepper ball rounds had failed to force Fraire...
dallasexpress.com
Man Struck by Multiple Vehicles, Dies
A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, according to a media release. South Division officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a major accident at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street, where they discovered a man who had been walking along the northbound lanes and had been struck by multiple vehicles.
fox4news.com
Man says he was shot when groups exchanged gunfire outside Fort Worth club
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man told Fort Worth police he was shot during a shootout between two groups while outside a Fort Worth club overnight Friday. Police began investigating after getting a call just before 12:45 a.m. about a man at JPS who arrived with a gunshot wound. The...
dallasexpress.com
Potential Blackmail Motive in Kelley Killing
This week, Ocastor Ferguson was charged with killing Kayla Kelley. New reports suggest that the killing followed Kelley’s alleged threats to blackmail Ferguson. Ferguson, who is 32, is accused of murder, kidnapping, and arson after Kelley’s body was discovered earlier this month, as The Dallas Express previously reported.
fox29.com
WATCH: SUV crashes into Dallas restaurant, 5 injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said the driver who slammed her vehicle into a restaurant, injuring five people, was under the influence. Surveillance video shows the SUV crashing into Speranza Italian Restaurant on Preston Road in Far North Dallas. The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Jan Bennett by police. She's...
Man wounded in shootout with Dallas police dies, was wanted on capital murder warrant
A man shot by Dallas police Wednesday has died. He was wounded in a shootout with Dallas police who pulled over a car in which he was a passenger. The man was wanted for capital murder in another city
