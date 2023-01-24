ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terreton, ID

Terreton moose shot in self-defense

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LS0SF_0kPYyuY000

TERRETON, Idaho (KIFI) - A man shot and killed an adult male moose in the yard of a Terreton area resident after it charged him Saturday.

The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated.

The man involved in the incident had been attempting to haze the moose out of the yard when the moose charged at him. At that point, the man decided to shoot the moose to prevent the attack, killing it only a few yards away from where he was standing. Luckily the man was uninjured.

Both Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fish and Game responded to the scene. It was determined the act was in self-defense, and no charges have been filed.

As winter conditions persist in the Upper Snake Region, wildlife are beginning to show up near towns and residences where they are not commonly seen. If residents find themselves in close proximity to wildlife, such as a moose, they are encouraged to:

  • Notify your local Fish and Game office or local law enforcement.
  • Not approach the animal, which reduces the stress on them.
  • Observe from a safe distance.
  • Keep pets, especially dogs away from the animal.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous assault suspect in East Idaho

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 pm where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and a Trooper with the Idaho State Police....
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Drug Trafficking

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot man will spend the rest of his life in prison on drug trafficking charges following his trial. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, Adam Lee Vallely, 46, was sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin. The charges stem from between 2017 and 2018 when Vallely moved large quantities of heroin and methamphetamine from a source in Mexico and Salt Lake City, Utah. During the trial evidence was presented that Vallely and his co-conspirators also tried to move large amounts of cocaine from Salt Lake City. During a search of where Vallely lived they found him hiding in the attic while heroin, meth, cash, and money counting machine were pulled from the home. Law enforcement said he continued operating the drug operation while in jail. Hurwit said Vallely has a history of violent crime and dealing drugs. He was on state supervision when he was arrested. A jury found him guilty in June 2022.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced for role in bar shootout, jail escape

An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday. Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire. When police arrived, Bautista fled in a car. He was stopped with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho highways, Teton Pass closed due to poor weather conditions

IDAHO FALLS — The following eastern Idaho highways are closed Saturday due to drifting snow and low visibility:. US Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. The Wyoming Transportation Department has also closed the Teton Pass. Idaho Transportation Department road reports can be found here with the...
ASHTON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Blackfoot Man Killed in Crash with Truck on Interstate 15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Tuesday morning in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the victim was a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot who died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 15 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP said the man was headed south in a 2015 Ford F150 when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed with a Peterbilt driven by a 71-year-old West Valley, Utah man. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for five hours.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teen arrested at Rigby Maverik

RIGBY – A person was arrested at the Maverik at 105 South State Street in Rigby Monday night. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jennifer Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 6 p.m. During a traffic stop, deputies determined a teenager had an outstanding warrant. Additional deputies were called...
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy