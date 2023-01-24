ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

tribpapers.com

Buncombe’s Asheville: Reparations Still Idling

Asheville – Christine Edwards of Civility Local Zoomed into the Buncombe County Commissioners’ briefing to present the response plan developed by the Reparations Commission. She reminded the county commissioners that on December 5, the CRC “passed an immediate recommendation to end further harm by ceasing repetition of institutional processes that lead to racially disparate outcomes.” That ambition then had problems getting off the ground because nobody was exactly sure what those processes might be.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system

What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health

To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Ivan Edward Hoilman

Ivan Edward Hoilman, age 74, of the Roaring Creek Community, passed away on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 at his home. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Jake and Ruth Buchanan Hoilman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Hughes Hoilman; brother, Lambert Hoilman, along with his special dog, Copper.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26

Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Rev. Kenneth Hollifield

Kenneth Wayne Hollifield, age 77, of Spruce Pine, NC passed away on Jan. 24th, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family. Ken was the son of the late Raleigh and Nadine Burnette Hollifield of Little Switzerland, NC. Born on March 24, 1945, he was the eldest of five children. He was a 1963 graduate of Harris High School and he proudly served his country in the US Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
ASHEVILLE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

1.8 magnitude earthquake measured near Fleetwood this morning

An earthquake near Fleetwood in Ashe County was recorded early this morning. The 1.8 quake was centered at 6.0 miles south-southeast of West Jefferson and 13.4 miles east-north-east of Boone at 4:09 am, according to the United States Geological Society. The last time an earthquake occurred close to Boone was...
ASHE COUNTY, NC

