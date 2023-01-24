Read full article on original website
Related
tribpapers.com
Buncombe’s Asheville: Reparations Still Idling
Asheville – Christine Edwards of Civility Local Zoomed into the Buncombe County Commissioners’ briefing to present the response plan developed by the Reparations Commission. She reminded the county commissioners that on December 5, the CRC “passed an immediate recommendation to end further harm by ceasing repetition of institutional processes that lead to racially disparate outcomes.” That ambition then had problems getting off the ground because nobody was exactly sure what those processes might be.
Mountain Xpress
Just Economics plans ‘two-tiered’ living wage system
What’s the living wage — the minimum amount a single worker must earn to cover basic needs without outside help — in Buncombe County?. According to Just Economics of Western North Carolina, that number comes to $20.10 per hour in 2023. That’s up about 13.5% from the 2022 rate of $17.70 per hour, the largest one-year rise since the Asheville-based nonprofit established its Living Wage Program in 2007.
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
WLOS.com
Asheville public housing residents want to see more police officers on Hillcrest streets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Housing Authority is requesting increased police presence as many residents shared concerns about safety and crime in the Hillcrest community. Included in the authority’s annual report is a policy recommendation to, “Listen to actual Asheville Housing residents’ requests and recommendations for immediate solutions...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
Mountain Xpress
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Ivan Edward Hoilman
Ivan Edward Hoilman, age 74, of the Roaring Creek Community, passed away on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 at his home. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Jake and Ruth Buchanan Hoilman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Hughes Hoilman; brother, Lambert Hoilman, along with his special dog, Copper.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Mountain Xpress
UPDATE: Code Purple in effect for Jan. 24-26
Code Purple in effect for Tuesday, 1/24/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F. Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, 1/25/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 28° F.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Rev. Kenneth Hollifield
Kenneth Wayne Hollifield, age 77, of Spruce Pine, NC passed away on Jan. 24th, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family. Ken was the son of the late Raleigh and Nadine Burnette Hollifield of Little Switzerland, NC. Born on March 24, 1945, he was the eldest of five children. He was a 1963 graduate of Harris High School and he proudly served his country in the US Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division.
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
WLOS.com
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
wataugaonline.com
1.8 magnitude earthquake measured near Fleetwood this morning
An earthquake near Fleetwood in Ashe County was recorded early this morning. The 1.8 quake was centered at 6.0 miles south-southeast of West Jefferson and 13.4 miles east-north-east of Boone at 4:09 am, according to the United States Geological Society. The last time an earthquake occurred close to Boone was...
Comments / 0