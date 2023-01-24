This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Last week I noticed the spider plant that quietly grows next to a big, comfy chair placed in a bright, small room in our home. The room has served different purposes: an “extra” room to hide our stuff not suitable for guests; a virtual learning classroom, where my three kids became experts in Google Classroom and video filters; a pseudo yoga studio, just big enough for one mat and an iPad, offering me a place for respite and self-care. Therefore, there I was, flowing through down dog, when the aforementioned spider plant caught my eye.

