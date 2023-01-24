Read full article on original website
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
CNY Inspirations: Observe
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Last week I noticed the spider plant that quietly grows next to a big, comfy chair placed in a bright, small room in our home. The room has served different purposes: an “extra” room to hide our stuff not suitable for guests; a virtual learning classroom, where my three kids became experts in Google Classroom and video filters; a pseudo yoga studio, just big enough for one mat and an iPad, offering me a place for respite and self-care. Therefore, there I was, flowing through down dog, when the aforementioned spider plant caught my eye.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
Teams do more than cheer at Cicero-North Syracuse Starfest event (63 photos)
The main objective of a cheer competition is working as a team to put together the best routine possible. While that was the goal of the eight varsity teams who participated at the Cicero-North Syracuse Starfest on Saturday, other lessons were learned on this day. “After a hectic week from...
Classmates, friends, family gather for funeral of murder victim Brexialee Torres-Ortiz: ‘We love you Brexi’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The pews of Tucker Missionary Baptist Church filled Friday with family, friends, classmates and teachers of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl fatally shot last week near her home. Classmates sat behind the pulpit while others stood in the back as the room was filled to capacity...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Old Navy, one of Great Northern’s last tenants, reopens near closed mall
Clay, N.Y. -- Old Navy has reopened just down the road from its last home inside Great Northern Mall. The new store in the Cor Center on Route 31 opened Wednesday. The grand opening will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Mark Salupen from Old Navy Communications. Great Northern...
Section III wrestlers make history at first-ever girls wrestling state invitational (49 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — History was made at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena Friday when the New York State Public High School Association hosted the first-ever state-recognized girls wrestling invitational. 208 girls from around the state made their way to Syracuse to etch their names in history.
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers
Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
‘Mr. Liverpool’ Frank Sofia, longtime educator and athletics enthusiast, dies at 81
Frank Sofia spent more than half of his life as a fixture within the Liverpool community, school district and athletic department. The longtime educator and sports enthusiast, who was affectionately called “Mr. S,” died on Thursday. his good friend George Mangicarro said Friday morning. He was 81. “Frank...
Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball senior continues family tradition with 1,000-point feat (photos, video)
Trevor Roe comes from a family that’s rich in basketball tradition. His father Matt, and his sister Lexie, both reached the 1,000-point plateau with their respective Fayetteville-Manlius varsity basketball squads of the past.
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
Former Jamesville-DeWitt basketball star Tyler Cavanaugh, now playing in Europe, needs back surgery
For Tyler Cavanaugh, it was time. Last summer, the former Jamesville-DeWitt and George Washington basketball star tweaked his back lifting weights. He plays professionally in Lithuania for a team (Zalgiris) that competes in its national pro league and in the prestigious EuroLeague. The pain lingered. Medical personnel tried to manage...
$975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 218 home sales in Onondaga County
Full access to Onondaga County Clerk databases for external customers was restored on Monday, following an outage that began on January 9. Listings represent 218 home sales recorded between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21 at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office.
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
DeWitt man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya
DeWitt, N.Y. — A DeWitt man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
Syracuse once again fails to punch up in losing to Virginia Tech (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It seemed that whatever could go wrong, did go wrong for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team in a 85-70 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia on Saturday night. The Hokies proved it all night on the Orange.
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
Cortland-Homer boys hockey captures 3rd-straight Cortaca Cup over rival Ithaca
The yearly matchup against Ithaca is built up with anticipation for the Cortland-Homer varsity boys hockey squad. The rivalry between the Golden Eagles and the Little Red led to the teams forming the annual Cortaca Cup game, which continued with its seventh year on Friday at Cass Park in the city of Ithaca.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball’s next road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies takes place Saturday, January 28 (1/28/2023) at 7 p.m. ET at Cassell Coliseum. The game will air on ACC Network, and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.
Syracuse basketball storms the Cassell at Virginia Tech searching for Quad 1 win (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There used to be a sign above the entrace to the court at Virginia Tech’s home arena in Blacksburg, Virginia.
