In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are higher as earnings season continues, and economic numbers are higher than forecast. The 4Q’22 GDP came in +2.9%, above the 2.6% forecast. Core Durable Goods Orders for December were up 5.6%, well above the 2.5% forecast. Initial jobless claims of 186K was the lowest in years. The economy appears to be in much better shape than feared.

2 DAYS AGO