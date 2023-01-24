Read full article on original website
0.5pp Interest Rate Rise On The Cards – What’s The Deal For Your Finances?
The market is expecting interest rates to rise 0.5 percentage points next week. Fixed savings have peaked – variable rates creep up. Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst. “Bank of England policymakers will attempt to become Masterchefs on Thursday: trying to stop inflation burning spending power whilst avoiding...
The Federal Reserve Keeps Hiking Interest Rates. Is It Helping?
The Federal Reserve has now increased interest rates by 4.25 percent since March of 2022 after holding them well below 2 percent for much of the time since 2008. It has been a series of moves designed to quell inflation — but was this the right policy path for the Fed?
Jeremy Hunt’s Blueprint Plan For Growth Lacks Detail
Jeremy Hunt shrugged off his firefighter image for that of a construction worker, determined to help rebuild Britain’s economy. But there is no quick dry concrete available to provide an immediate solution to the stagnation the UK is languishing under. Jeremy Hunt’s Pillars That Will Lift The UK Economy...
International Distributions Services – Strike Contingencies Keep A Lid On Losses At Royal Mail
International Distributions Services PLC (LON:IDS) saw revenue down 5.4% to £9.1bn over the first 9 months of the financial year. That reflected a 12.8% decline from Royal Mail that was partially offset by GLS, which rose by 9.7%. Royal Mail continues to feel the impact of structurally lower demand...
Investors Urged To Seize Markets’ Bullish Sentiment
A rallying call for investors has been sounded by the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. It comes from Nigel Green of deVere Group as global markets have got off to a confident start to the year. The...
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Is The Bottom In For Cybersecurity Stocks?
F5 Networks hit bottom and it was confirmed in the wake of FQ1 results. Other cybersecurity stocks may do the same when they report. Analyst sentiment may cap gains in the near term and keep these stocks range bound. Cybersecurity stocks are down from their high-flying days in the post-pandemic...
The Fed’s Decision May Create Relief Rally or Correction
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are higher as earnings season continues, and economic numbers are higher than forecast. The 4Q’22 GDP came in +2.9%, above the 2.6% forecast. Core Durable Goods Orders for December were up 5.6%, well above the 2.5% forecast. Initial jobless claims of 186K was the lowest in years. The economy appears to be in much better shape than feared.
Tesla Is Expected To Remain The EV Leader For 2023
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The biggest news this week was that the Treasury auctions have been going amazingly well due to the fact the bid-to-cover ratio has averaged only 0.12%. We are now in the midst of the strongest bidding for Treasury securities since October 2021.
A Good Economy Tops Low Rates
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. Stocks are trading higher today following a better-than-expected GDP reading for the fourth quarter, which rose at an annual rate of 2.9%. The reading came in slightly above economists’ expectations, but lower than the third quarter’s growth rate of 3.2%.
A Non-Salesy Annuity Guide To Buying Annuities
In the past, buying an annuity was a lot of work. The first step toward determining whether an annuity is right for your retirement plan is to do a little research. In most cases, the first step is to answer important questions such as:. What is an annuity?. Which type...
Five Best And Worst Performing Real Estate Stocks In Q4 2022
High interest rates and a looming recession could make 2023 a challenging year for commercial real estate. Though inflation seems to be easing, it still is nowhere near the Fed’s comfort level. All these factors could result in weakening fundamentals and a higher cost of capital for the real estate industry. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing real estate stocks in Q4 2022.
Millionaire Renters Tripled Since 2015: An Analysis of High Incomers Who Rent Across the U.S.
Surging home prices and a taste for flexibility have led to a flood of high incomers on the rental market in recent years. So much so that, according to our most recent analysis, there are now 2.6 million Americans making more than $150,000 who choose to live in rentals. This...
Rebound In International Travel Helps LVMH Dazzle At The Full Year
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC)’s revenue rose 17% to EUR79.2bn for the year on an organic basis, reflecting double digit increases in all product areas. The group’s biggest division, Fashion & Leather Goods saw a 20% increase in revenue to EUR38.6bn, which was a record. Brands including Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior performed well.
Pangaea Ventures Increases Position In Sonida Senior Living (SNDA)
Fintel reports that Pangaea Ventures, L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of Sonida Senior Living Inc (NYSE:SNDA). This represents 10.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 5, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase...
Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Levi Strauss reported a strong Q4 despite a string of pre-release downgrades. Outlook is good and margins are holding up despite downward pressure. The dividend is safe and should allow investors to sleep soundly at night. 5 stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co....
Big Week Ahead For The S&P 500
S&P 500 charge higher continued, and high beta plays didn‘t disappoint. Energy, financials, Russell 2000, emerging markets – all on fire. After Thursday‘s climb of bear market rally wall of worry (we‘re rather to meet recession and not soft landing – the contraction will be mild till Q3 2023), we‘re in for a daily deceleration today as I don‘t think yesterday‘s complacency would last till the closing bell.
