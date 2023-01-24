ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Empty your own wallets then with your gov paychecks- at a blackout- you are a blackout to the American people- the disabled and needy people. You're dodging questions about where you got your preferences in the past for who gets benifits and it's a problem now for you?

floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis offers peek at public safety proposals for 2023 Session

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out death penalty and public safety proposals he maintains will “cement our reputation as a law-and-order state.”. At the top of the list is an already hinted-at change to the state’s death penalty law to eliminate a requirement that a jury make a unanimous recommendation. DeSantis is pushing that change in the wake of a jury being unable to agree on whether to recommend a death sentence for the Parkland shooter, who killed 17 students and school employees.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Law and Order Legislation

MIAMI — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record-low crime rate. This proposal pushes back against abolishing cash bail, increases penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. More details on the Governor’s proposal can be found here.
Florida Phoenix

Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis will not return suspended Andrew Warren to his post as the twice-elected state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. That much is clear from a written statement issued by the governor’s office, emphasizing that “Mr. Warren remains suspended from the office he failed to serve.” Warren asked DeSantis on Wednesday in a letter to […] The post Governor’s office makes it clear: No reinstatement for suspended prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie

The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the Republican National Committee Treasurer. The Republican Party of Florida Chair lost his election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman. But Gruters earned raves from...
Matt O'Hern

Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
floridapolitics.com

Pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC begins New Hampshire push

DeSantis isn't aligned with the group, but they're moving forward anyway. Efforts to boost a potential presidential campaign for Florida’s Governor are underway in the Granite State. As first reported by The Hill, the Ron to the Rescue super PAC will have a booth at a meeting of the...
wqcs.org

Florida Senate Minority Leader Book and State Representative Harris Propose Eliminating the 'Panic Defense' for Those Accused in LGBTQ+ Attacks

Florida - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) and Representative Jennifer 'Rita' Harris (D-Orlando) this week filed legislation to eliminate the so-called “gay/trans panic defense” from being used in Florida to legally defend assaults and lethal attacks on LGBTQIA+ individuals. SB 328/ HB 393 would disallow the legal strategy of asking a jury to find that a crime victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity caused the defendant to “panic” and react violently.
