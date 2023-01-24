ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket sold at The Market in the Square

By Anthony Reyes
 4 days ago
The New York Lottery announced a third-prize-winning Powerball Power Play ticket for the January 23 drawing was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road.

The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball and is worth $150,000.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The jackpot for the drawing Wednesday night is an estimated $526 million.

There have been several lottery winners across Western New York over the last two months.

