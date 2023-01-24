Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City, more cities declares snow emergency ahead of winter weather
Sioux City and other Siouxland communities are declaring a snow emergency ahead of expected winter weather.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for emergency notifications
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to sign up for CodeRED emergency notifications. CodeRED gives the city staff the ability to deliver quick messages to individuals in specific areas for multiple topics or events. The alerts can be through text, phone or email.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's Shesler Hall closes, Hope Street of Siouxland moving in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's a bittersweet ending for Shesler Hall, which had been serving the Siouxland community for decades. Even after the sale of its building on Nebraska Street, it will still help those in need. The sale was completed Wednesday, Jan. 25, handing over the keys to...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Snow Emergencies
Several cities across Siouxland are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm predicted for Saturday. Check back often as new emergencies are added. SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency. Starting on Friday – January 27th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m. until Saturday - January 28th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a windy day today with gusts to 40 mph+ this morning and afternoon. It’s been quiet this afternoon, but that changes Friday night when snow moves in from the northwest to the southeast. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Snow will begin...
Sioux City officials reflect on impact of gang violence
After a gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center left two people dead on Monday, Sioux City officials said gang activity still happens in Siouxland too.
kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
siouxlandnews.com
Annual count of Sioux City's homeless population taking place
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Neighborhood Services are orchestrating a survey asking the homeless - where did you sleep last night?. It's an annual survey the city conducts, trying to take a random data sample on a cold night in the city to estimate how many people may be experiencing homelessness.
siouxlandnews.com
Sheldon, Iowa woman charged with insurance fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Sheldon, Iowa woman has been charged with insurance fraud. 32-year-old Meranda Miller, of Sheldon, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The Iowa Insurance Division says that the charges against Miller stem from an investigation that began in November...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of Sioux City man who lit hotel room on fire
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied the appeal of a Sioux City man who strangled a woman then set fire to her hotel room.
Recent Siouxland fires allegedly caused by homeless in vacant buildings
As a result of temperatures getting colder, some homeless people look for temporary shelter in unoccupied buildings.
kscj.com
ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR AUSTYN SELF
AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND ON JANUARY 14TH AT A RESIDENCE ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE. 23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN VANDALISM AT FEDERAL BUILDING
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING THE FEDERAL BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY. POLICE SAY 33-YEAR-OLD DUDLEY BLACKBIRD IS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH DEGREE. INVESTIGATORS SAY VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SHOWED A MAN IDENTIFIED AS BLACKBIRD WALK UP TO THE GLASS EXTERIOR DOORS ON THE EAST SIDE...
siouxlandnews.com
Two Nebraska tribes file lawsuit against Thurston County
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The two native tribes with reservations in Thurston County, Nebraska are suing that County and the county's board of supervisors, while also filing a civil rights complaint in federal court. The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska are accusing the supervisors of...
kscj.com
BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT
A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
kwit.org
The Exchange 01.25.23: Governor Reynolds claims victory and signs voucher bill: LGBTQ+ advocates push back on gender education and name bills
This week on The Exchange, we look at the new school voucher law signed this week by Governor Kim Reynolds. We also find out how it could affect the Sioux City Community School district. We hear from the governor and from the president of the Sioux City Community School District Board President Dan Greenwell.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City School District responds to signing of School Choice Bill
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa has officially joined the small group of states sending public money to private schools as Governor Kim Reynolds signed her "School Choice" Bill into law hours after statehouse Republicans pushed it through both the state House and State Senate. Sioux City Community Schools reacted...
kscj.com
KNAPP DIES IN STATE PRISON CARE CENTER AT AGE 84
A RURAL MERRILL MAN CONVICTED LAST YEAR OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST THURSDAY MORNING WHILE IN HOSPICE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND CLASSIFICATION CENTER. KNAPP HAD BEEN HOUSED...
Comments / 0