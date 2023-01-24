ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KC Pardee
4d ago

all it seems to do here is rain all the time and the freak'n wind blowin all the time i dont think it would be that bad without all that wind oh well what can ya do it is what it is right

kbsi23.com

Cold front arrives, morning and evening light rain Sunday (1/28/23)

Rain starting on Saturday evening is expected to continue overnight. Light rain will switch to moderate rainfall after midnight for a time before the system slides eastward and ends by the late morning. After that, rain chances pick up slightly for some more spotty showers Sunday evening, looking to stay mostly as drizzle with temperatures above freezing.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
Grundy County Herald

Light snow accumulations possible today

Light snow accumulations possible today... Occasional light rain and snow showers are expected across the Upper Cumberland and Cumberland Plateau today. Some light snow accumulations could occur in parts of the area, with a dusting to one half inch of snow possible in the Upper Cumberland, and up to 1 inch on the Cumberland Plateau. Elevations around or above 1000 feet will be most likely to see any snow accumulations. With temperatures staying near or above freezing today, any snow accumulations will mainly be on grass and elevated surfaces, and no travel impacts are currently expected.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight

Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
wjhl.com

Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight

Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
wnky.com

Is ‘tornado alley’ migrating toward Southeast?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The continued rise of tornado outbreaks in recent years has meteorologists seriously considering a shift in severe weather patterns. Just in the last week tornadoes have devastated parts of the Southeast including Georgia, Alabama, and most recently, Huston, Texas. WKU Meteorologist & Meteorology Professor Josh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSLA

Heavy rain and windy today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major storm system will move through the ArkLaTex this afternoon bringing a variety of weather hazards including heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow!. Rain has already become widespread across the region now and will increase even more heading into the afternoon. A few...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN

