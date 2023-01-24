Read full article on original website
KC Pardee
4d ago
all it seems to do here is rain all the time and the freak'n wind blowin all the time i dont think it would be that bad without all that wind oh well what can ya do it is what it is right
Reply(2)
2
Related
kbsi23.com
Cold front arrives, morning and evening light rain Sunday (1/28/23)
Rain starting on Saturday evening is expected to continue overnight. Light rain will switch to moderate rainfall after midnight for a time before the system slides eastward and ends by the late morning. After that, rain chances pick up slightly for some more spotty showers Sunday evening, looking to stay mostly as drizzle with temperatures above freezing.
Update on potential freezing rain/sleet this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
CBS42.com
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
First Warning: Freezing rain and ice possible for some this week
While we've escaped this winter without any wintry precipitation so far, our luck might be about to change.
Grundy County Herald
Light snow accumulations possible today
Light snow accumulations possible today... Occasional light rain and snow showers are expected across the Upper Cumberland and Cumberland Plateau today. Some light snow accumulations could occur in parts of the area, with a dusting to one half inch of snow possible in the Upper Cumberland, and up to 1 inch on the Cumberland Plateau. Elevations around or above 1000 feet will be most likely to see any snow accumulations. With temperatures staying near or above freezing today, any snow accumulations will mainly be on grass and elevated surfaces, and no travel impacts are currently expected.
WAAY-TV
Wintry mix possible for higher elevations tonight
Chilly conditions have returned to North Alabama and are here to stay the next couple of days. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. Wind chills could drop to the upper 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 40s tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers...
wjhl.com
Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight
Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Wednesday on tap, possible wintry mix coming tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the day Wednesday. We have already hit our high temperature of the day, meaning temps will continue to slowly fall. Spotty showers will come back into the forecast about dinnertime Wednesday, and with temperatures in the upper 30s overnight, the chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix is in our overnight forecast. Most areas will stay dry and see a few flurries, but those in higher elevation areas and along the Tennessee state border could see a light dusting. There will be trace amounts of sleet/snow, meaning no widespread impacts are expected.
Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
wnky.com
Is ‘tornado alley’ migrating toward Southeast?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The continued rise of tornado outbreaks in recent years has meteorologists seriously considering a shift in severe weather patterns. Just in the last week tornadoes have devastated parts of the Southeast including Georgia, Alabama, and most recently, Huston, Texas. WKU Meteorologist & Meteorology Professor Josh...
fox56news.com
Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
clarksvillenow.com
Wind Advisory continues through this afternoon in Middle Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Along with the rain we’re expecting tonight, we’ll have heavy wind, with gusts that could reach 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
KSLA
Heavy rain and windy today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A major storm system will move through the ArkLaTex this afternoon bringing a variety of weather hazards including heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and even snow!. Rain has already become widespread across the region now and will increase even more heading into the afternoon. A few...
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 4