FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
Recreation improvements in south Huntsville
Catch up on local North Alabama high school basketball. Athens City Council proposes resolution to potential asphalt plant. Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits.
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
Trailer destroyed in Toney fire
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
Trailer destroyed in Sunday morning fire
Huntsville Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an overnight shooting on University Drive. Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions. The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail.
Lane temporarily closing on Governors Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One lane of Governors Drive will be temporarily closing starting Jan. 30 for road and landscaping improvements. The lane adjacent to the median will close from Memorial Parkway to Clinton Avenue. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. everyday until 3:30 p.m. The project will take three months to complete.
Beautiful Saturday before widespread rain Sunday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fair skies and cold temperatures will kick off our weekend, with many of us waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Areas of frost have developed overnight, allow a few extra minutes to scrape your windshield before heading out this morning. Today will be a very pleasant day in late January, with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s, more clouds will push in through the late afternoon into the evening.
Man with Guntersville connections co-wrote Oscar nominated film
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama. The film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards. That is more nominations than any other film this year.
North Huntsville seeing growth as investors look to revive once forgotten area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders are calling it the renaissance of north Huntsville. “We are seeing home-grown investors that are buying homes and revitalizing their own areas as well.”. Chris Hulser, President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, says this trend began over a year ago. Old homes...
Huntsville PD officers awarded Life Saving Medals for actions in June 2022 incident
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three officers for the Huntsville Police Department were awarded medals for their actions during an incident in June 2022. According to a social media post by the police department, officers Tanner Premo, Christopher Glaser and Cameron Beatty were awarded medals. The officers responded to an incident at an apartment complex where a man armed with a machete entered an apartment and demanded money from the residents.
Man arrested, charged with murder in University Drive shooting
According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed.
Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car. The driver was taken to Huntsville...
Amidst Tyre Nichols’ body camera video release, Alabama body camera video can be hard to come by
The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex. Athens City Council proposes resolution to potential asphalt plant. Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits.
Meet the teenager playing Anne in “The Diary of Anne Frank”
DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At 14-years-old, Anna Kate McMahan is taking on the role of Anne in the stage version of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”. The teenager is around the same age as Anne was when she famously wrote about the changes she, her family and millions of others faced during World War II.
Morgan County Jail Seeking Part time Help
Athens City Council members told Alabama Department of Environmental Management they are strongly opposed to a planned asphalt plant being built just outside of city limits. The City of Huntsville announced further improvements to the Sandra Moon Complex.
Morgan County Jail looking to fill part-time positions
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail. After being short-staffed 23 workers for quite some time, the part-time jailer positions will offer more help to the current staff. Public Information Officer with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Mike...
Decatur man arrested on trafficking illegal drugs charge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested and charged a 45-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs. According to a spokesperson for the police department, Tavoris Goode was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs. Officers stopped Goode for a traffic violation on 8th Street near 2nd Avenue SW.
Meridianville family dealing with back-to-back sinkhole issues
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Meridianville family is hoping to spread awareness after their dream house was plagued by sinkholes back to back. Danielle Nightengale and her husband purchased a home from Davidson Homes in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole appeared in their driveway overnight.
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 on drug trafficking charges
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals after a brief vehicle pursuit on Jan. 24. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 69 near Dodge City. The vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle.
Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children searches for new Patient Family Advisory Council members
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, leaders with the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children are trying to fill two spots in their Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC). Leaders say it’s an impactful program that allows patients and visitors to share their concerns and work with hospital officials to find solutions.
