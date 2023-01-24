HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fair skies and cold temperatures will kick off our weekend, with many of us waking up in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Areas of frost have developed overnight, allow a few extra minutes to scrape your windshield before heading out this morning. Today will be a very pleasant day in late January, with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s, more clouds will push in through the late afternoon into the evening.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO