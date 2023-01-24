ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touring production of hit musical 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week

By Gabby Macogay
 4 days ago
'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

The Dr. Phillips Center becomes a gateway to the Emerald City as Wicked arrives in the City Beautiful on Wednesday.

The hit musical delves into the backstory of iconic screen villain the Wicked Witch of the West, and how she may not be as evil as we were led to believe in The Wizard of Oz
Wicked continues a seemingly eternal run on Broadway, where it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October, even as many other long-lasting shows take their final curtain calls.

This touring production of Wicked , part of the Dr. Phillips Center’s AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando season, takes audiences on a journey through the ups and downs of an unlikely friendship between witches Elphaba and Glinda, played by Lissa DeGuzman and Jennafer Newberry respectively.

You’ll never see Dorothy and co. the same way again.

Wicked runs through through Feb. 12.

