Monroe County, AL

Strong winds, rough surf start this afternoon on Gulf Coast

By Caroline Carithers
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – The First Alert Storm Team is tracking our next system that is moving in tonight through early Wednesday morning. Severe weather is a concern and you can find more info on that here . In addition to severe weather, high winds, really rough surf and coastal flooding are likely starting this afternoon and building through the evening and overnight.

HIGH WINDS

You will notice breezy conditions throughout the day today, but winds will really ramp up late this afternoon and evening. There is a WIND ADVISORY in place for Monroe, Conecuh and Escambia counties in AL from 6 PM – 6 AM. Winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WARNING in place for the rest of the News 5 area starting at 6 PM this evening through 6 AM Wednesday. Winds will gradually build to be sustained 30-40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

ROUGH SURF

In addition to the high risk for rip currents, these strong winds will cause high surf. It will build through the afternoon/evening as the winds increase, but will peak around high tide (overnight – close to 2 AM) with 6 to 9 foot breakers. There is a HIGH SURF WARNING in place from 9 PM this evening through noon Wednesday. Offshore, a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect until 6 PM this evening but will be replaced by a GALE WARNING at 6 PM through 6 AM Wednesday. Then, another SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY will be in effect through Wednesday evening. A Marine Storm Warning is in effect until 6 AM Wednesday morning. Strong storms in the Gulf could have gusts up to 50 knots while the surf could be anywhere from 6-11 ft.

COASTAL FLOODING

When you combine high winds from the south and rough surf, coastal flooding will be an issue. There is a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in place from 9 PM this evening through 9 AM Wednesday. Any flood prone areas near the coast need to prepare.

