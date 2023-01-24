ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, Waddington get DRI aid

By Jay Petrequin
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Monday, New York Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, announced Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding coming to two Adirondack Park communities. The town of Ticonderoga and the village of Waddington are both set to benefit from state help.

The village of Ticonderoga, located at the north end of Lake George, is set to receive $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding. Stec commended the community for work on enhancing its downtown, including its new Restaurant Week event and annual events at Fort Ticonderoga .

“Ticonderoga continues to grow and develop its downtown,” said Stec. “The $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will further these efforts and ensure Ticonderoga remains a hub of economic and recreational activities for Adirondack Park residents and visitors alike for years to come.”

Lake George Winter Carnival announces benefit gala

The village of Waddington, in St. Lawrence County, is set to receive $2.25 million. That funding comes from the NY Forward initiative, a collaborative effort with DRI that targets smaller communities in need of aid. The initiative aims to help walkable, low-density areas and their immediate communities. Waddington is set to use the investment by adding to its streetscapes, redeveloping its historic buildings for mixed use, and connecting its downtown to the St. Lawrence River, which links the community to the Canadian border.

“Waddington has a great deal of potential and opportunity for further growth and development,” said Stec. “The NY Forward funding announced today will help the community strengthen its public spaces and boost its local economy, which will have a positive impact on Waddington families and businesses alike.”

