Washington, DC

Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures

WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
WASHINGTON, DC
3 killed, 4 injured in California's sixth mass shooting this month

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rockville teen with DYRK1A gets free custom recumbent bicycle

A 19-year-old with a genetic condition received a free recumbent bike this week. Luke O'Neil suffers from DYRK1A syndrome. Growing up, he took part in a learn-to-ride program with his parents taking turns spotting him. The Safeway Foundation and the non-profit Preston's March came together to pay for the new bike, which will allow Luke to ride alongside family members.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Emmett Till Exhibit at DC Public Library

A brand-new exhibit honoring the life of Emmett Till has arrived in D.C. Emmett was just a 14-year-old boy when he was abducted and lynched in Mississippi back in 1955. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington D.C. where the exhibit will be displayed from Jan. 28–March 12.
WASHINGTON, DC
Montgomery County Public Schools holds community forum on Fentanyl

CLARKSBURG, Md. - Fentanyl overdoses among young people across the country are on the rise, and Montgomery County is no exception. So county school official hosted a community forum on Saturday to talk to parents about the deadly drug. The informational forum was held by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
D.C. restaurants grapple with crime concerns.

After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the details.
Vandals damage gay pride flag at Wheaton church

Vandals hit a local church over the weekend, damaging a Gay pride flag that was hanging on the side of the church. Police said the incident happened after a service on Sunday at the Pilgrim Church United Church of Christ.
WHEATON, MD
Tyre Nichols video: DC protestors voice outrage near White House

WASHINGTON - The death of Tyre Nichols prompted protests all over the country Friday, including here in D.C., with many of them being peaceful. Crowds have cleared outside the White House and the peaceful rally that was there earlier has now dispersed. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Demonstrators participate in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Tractor-trailer crash in DC delays Friday morning commute

WASHINGTON - A tractor-trailer crash caused major morning delays Friday in downtown D.C. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-695 at South Capitol Street. All lanes of eastbound I-695 between the 3rd Street tunnel and South Capitol Street were closed for several hours. FOX 5’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested

Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

