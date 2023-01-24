Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
fox5dc.com
Ukrainian family-owned bakery in DC's Adams Morgan burglarized nearly year after arson fire
WASHINGTON - A Ukrainian family-owned bakery in D.C.'s Adams Morgan is trying to pick up the pieces following a burglary early Thursday morning that struck almost one year after the business was damaged by an arson fire. Authorities say the robbers busted through the glass front door of the D...
fox5dc.com
3 killed, 4 injured in California's sixth mass shooting this month
LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
fox5dc.com
Rockville teen with DYRK1A gets free custom recumbent bicycle
A 19-year-old with a genetic condition received a free recumbent bike this week. Luke O'Neil suffers from DYRK1A syndrome. Growing up, he took part in a learn-to-ride program with his parents taking turns spotting him. The Safeway Foundation and the non-profit Preston's March came together to pay for the new bike, which will allow Luke to ride alongside family members.
fox5dc.com
Emmett Till Exhibit at DC Public Library
A brand-new exhibit honoring the life of Emmett Till has arrived in D.C. Emmett was just a 14-year-old boy when he was abducted and lynched in Mississippi back in 1955. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington D.C. where the exhibit will be displayed from Jan. 28–March 12.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools holds community forum on Fentanyl
CLARKSBURG, Md. - Fentanyl overdoses among young people across the country are on the rise, and Montgomery County is no exception. So county school official hosted a community forum on Saturday to talk to parents about the deadly drug. The informational forum was held by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)...
fox5dc.com
D.C. restaurants grapple with crime concerns.
After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the details.
fox5dc.com
Teenager shot outside of Northeast DC school; Building placed on lockdown
WASHINGTON - A juvenile teenager was shot near a Northeast D.C. school on Friday, prompting a lockdown at the building. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of 49th Street around 2:15 p.m., not far from Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Police said...
fox5dc.com
Vandals damage gay pride flag at Wheaton church
Vandals hit a local church over the weekend, damaging a Gay pride flag that was hanging on the side of the church. Police said the incident happened after a service on Sunday at the Pilgrim Church United Church of Christ.
fox5dc.com
Tyre Nichols video: DC protestors voice outrage near White House
WASHINGTON - The death of Tyre Nichols prompted protests all over the country Friday, including here in D.C., with many of them being peaceful. Crowds have cleared outside the White House and the peaceful rally that was there earlier has now dispersed. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Demonstrators participate in...
fox5dc.com
Effort underway to rename Alexandria streets named after confederates
There is an effort underway in Alexandria, Virginia to rename all of the streets named after members of the confederacy. Alexandria City Council Member Sarah Bagley joins the DMV Zone to talk about the effort.
fox5dc.com
Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
fox5dc.com
MCPS to host community forum on Fentanyl at Clarksburg High School
Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting a community forum on Fentanyl Saturday morning at Clarksburg High School. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal has all the details on the upcoming meeting where officials plan to teach parents how to use Narcan.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents concerned over reports of men following children
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Bethesda-Chevy Chase area parents are concerned someone may be preying on children after multiple reports involving children being followed home or told to get into a stranger’s vehicle have surfaced. At least two area schools, including Chevy Chase Elementary, sent notices in January to families,...
fox5dc.com
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Following the release of body cam video showing Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, demonstrators in Tennessee, New York and Washington descended upon major thoroughfares to express their outrage. In Memphis, Tennessee, protesters could be seen blocking a heavily traveled bridge on Interstate 55, which is one of two...
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg Giant customer attacked in possible hate crime
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Over the next two weeks, prosecutors will be presenting case details to a grand jury to determine whether a 19-year-old suspect charged in an apparent violent assault, should also be charged with a hate crime. Montgomery County police said 19-year-old Eugene Thompson of Washington D.C. is now...
fox5dc.com
Tractor-trailer crash in DC delays Friday morning commute
WASHINGTON - A tractor-trailer crash caused major morning delays Friday in downtown D.C. The crash happened around 5 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-695 at South Capitol Street. All lanes of eastbound I-695 between the 3rd Street tunnel and South Capitol Street were closed for several hours. FOX 5’s...
fox5dc.com
3 teens accused of stealing a car and shooting at a townhouse in Triangle arrested
Triangle, Va. - A group of teenagers accused of stealing a car and firing shots into a home in a Prince William County neighborhood have been arrested. On Jan. 19, Prince William County police nabbed two 14-year-olds who they believe were involved in the shooting in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail days before. Another 14-year-old was arrested on Jan. 16 after he was caught sleeping in a vehicle in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road.
fox5dc.com
Shopper attacked in possible hate crime at Gaithersburg grocery store
A 19-year-old could face hate crime charges for attacking a customer inside a Gaithersburg grocery store on Thursday evening. The DMV Zone talks with Gil Preuss the CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington about the investigation into the incident.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in front of her DC home was unintended target, police say
WASHINGTON - A woman who was shot in front of her D.C. home late Thursday night was an unintended target, authorities say. The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 21st Street in the northeast. Police initially arrived to investigate gunshots that were reported in the area...
