Lawmakers host local town meetings

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Jan. 3 in support of sponsoring the County State Aid Highway 5 pedestrian and bicycle bridge to receive Minnesota Department of Transportation funding from the Seeking Transportation Alternatives Program. According to board documents, Parks and Public Works staff have been working with stakeholders to improve pedestrian safety along CSAH 5 between the end of the existing trail south of the Elk River and Lions Park in Big Lake Township. Program sponsorship includes securing and guaranteeing the local share of costs associated with the project and responsibility for ensuring the project is finished. The estimated total project cost is $811,000, with the grant request at $684,000. The $127,000 local match remaining would be achieved through the Parks CIP.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO