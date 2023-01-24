ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowthen, MN

Lawmakers host local town meetings

 3 days ago

Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, and Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, will host two town hall meetings in the area on Saturday, Jan. 28. Times are:

• 9 to 10 a.m., Nowthen City Hall, 8188 199th Avenue NW, Nowthen.

• 1 to 2 p.m., Elk River Public Library, 13020 Orono Pkwy, Elk River.

Additionally, Lucero and Rep. Walter Hudson, R-Albertville, will host town hall meetings on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28. Details are:

• Friday, Jan. 27, 6 to 7 p.m. Hanover City Hall, 11250 5th Street NE, Hanover.

• Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. to noon, Albertville City Hall, 5959 Main Ave NE, Albertville

