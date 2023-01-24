Read full article on original website
Related
Laclede Record
Klondike Derby
Before this week's snow fell, area Scouts attended the Klondike Derby on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Camp Arrowhead east of Marshfield. One of their activities was a three-fourths mile dog sled race minus the dogs. Without snow, their sleds relied on wheels. Without huskies, the scouts from Troop 57 and Pack 57 relied on themselves to provide the dog power in this scouting tradition that began in 1949. Counting older Scouts, Cub Scouts and adults, 56 people attended the Klondike Derby with Lebanon's Troop 57, Marshfield's Troop 88, Pleasant Hope's Troop 376 and Bolivar's Troop 45 attending. Troop 57 Scoutmaster Donovan Hibbs said the Klondike Derby is about "having fun but testing their knowledge and just giving them different experiences." Hibbs said the derby's activities are patterned after the historic 1896 Gold Rush in the Klondike, which is a region of the Yukon territory in Canada's Northwest region. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Laclede Record
JAMES “ROCKY’’ THURMAN
James “Rocky’’ Thurman, 69, of Grovespring, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Lebanon. He was born Sept. 21, 1953, in Marshfield, Mo. to Sonny Thurman and Vida Skinner Thurman. On May 4, 1975, he married Marcia. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law,...
Laclede Record
DARLINE CARROLL SHAFFER
Darline Carroll Shaffer, 95, of Orrick, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Liberty Hospital. She was born June 4, 1927, in Lebanon to LeRoy and Emma Belle (McVey) Lewis. Darline was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Earl Carroll and Robert Shaffer, and three brothers, James,...
Laclede Record
ALAN WAYNE BARNES
Alan Wayne Barnes, 69, of Branson, died Monday Jan. 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Kathleen Barnes. Alan grew up on the family dairy farm in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971. He attended college at CMSU in Warrensburg and graduated from SMSU in Springfield. Alan worked in the restaurant industry most of his life and was a well-known bartender at Lake of the Ozarks and in Branson. He loved people, never met a stranger, and was always willing to help someone less fortunate.
Laclede Record
PASTOR DAN TALBOTT
Pastor Dan Talbott, 79, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Sharon; a daughter, Renee Inman and her husband David of Springfield; two sons, Kurt Talbott and his wife Kim of Edmond, Okla. and Kris Talbott and his wife Morgan of Conway; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
KIMBERLY ANN HUDSON
Kimberly Ann Hudson, 48, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla. She is survived by two children, Tyler Hudson of Waynesville and Katlyn Pool of St. Robert; her stepmother, Mary Schuessler of Tonawanda, N.Y.; a brother, Kenny Mitchell of Waynesville; a sister, Kereann Miyazaki and husband Andrew of Irmo, S.C.; two nieces, one nephew, and two great-nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
PATRICIA M. “TRISH’’ MARA
Patricia M. “Trish’’ Mara, 70, of Grovespring, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. She was born June 3, 1952, in Grovespring, Mo. to Iven and Virginia Bernice Rulo. On Aug. 26, 1978, she was united in marriage to William A. “Bill’’ Mara. She was preceded...
Laclede Record
SHIRLEY ANN OSTRANDER
Shirley Ann Ostrander, 57, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in her home. She is survived by her mother, Elsie Moreland of Lebanon; her brother, Cliff Meadows and his wife Deanna of Competition; other relatives and friends. All services for Shirley Ann Ostrander will be private under the direction...
Laclede Record
ANNA KATHERINE “KATHY’’ DENNISON
Anna Katherine “Kathy’’ Dennison, 87, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Charles County, Md. to Alton and Margaret Pearl Shiflett Thompson. On Nov. 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to Norman Richard Dennison. She was preceded...
Laclede Record
PAUL DOUGLAS MASSEY
Paul Douglas Massey, 68, of Waynesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in his home. He is survived by his wife Syndi of the home; his mother, Bunny Massey of St. Robert; four children, P.D. Massey (Heather) of St. Robert; Mathew York of Dixon; Brandon Tate (Amy) of Syracuse, and Shawn Tate of Rolla; several grandchildren; four siblings, Bill Whitehill of Grafton, Ill.; Tina Anderson (Todd) of Rolla; Judy Kay Polt (Ken) of St. Louis, and Ernie Massey (Corky) of Devils Elbow; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Laclede Record
Fredrick to head Sheriff’s Community Services Section
There is something new in Laclede County’s neighborhood watch programs, according to Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap. In a press release, Millsap announced Thursday that Corporal Matt Frederick will head up the office’s Community Services Section. “In 2017 we made a commitment to be a part of the community and to address crime issues by working with community members. Corporal Frederick will be able to build on what we have done and I am confident he will take us to the next step,” Millsap said in the release. For more on this story, see Saturday's LCR.
Comments / 0