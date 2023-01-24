CANFIELD OH- South Range girls basketball has had a ton of success since 2013. They have won 6 district championships in that time, and have gotten to two regional finals. Those two regional finals were back to back seasons while Emma Cunningham was a freshman and sophomore. Just two seasons removed from that now, Cunningham is now a senior leader of the Raiders team. She has grown in to her own as one of the most feared players across the NE8. She is someone that opposing coaches have to game plan for, and even then sometimes it’s not enough. Cunningham is tall enough, but her wingspan is what gives her the ultimate edge, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Cunningham has had multiple games this season with 4 blocks or more. Once she realized that shot blocking was going to a skill she could add to her resume, she worked insanely hard to make sure her technique was on point.

