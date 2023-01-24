Read full article on original website
SALEM BOTHERED, NOT BEATEN
YOUNGSTOWN OH- To say that the size that Ursuline brings to the table had no effect on Salem on Saturday would be lying. The Irish have more size than a lot of teams that pop up on Salem’s schedule. The inside presence of Aaliyah Smith, and Trinity Lamb was a factor. The important thing however for Salem is they made sure it wasn’t a deciding factor. Did they get some shots blocked? Yes. Did they give up some points in the paint? Yes. But if you thought that was enough to break Salem’s spirit you are sorely mistaken. Salem found their ways t score, and played tremendous defense especially in the times that counted the most. All of that led to a 44-32 win.
KNIGHT’S STEEL STRONGER THAN IRON
AKRON OH- In their second game this week, The #3 YSN Power Ranked boys basketball team The Archbishop Hoban Knights welcomed The Cleveland Central Catholic Ironmen to The Castle! However, the two programs are no strangers to one another as both were once members of the old North Coast Conference just a few years ago. The Knights have emerged victorious in 4 of their last 5 matchups with one of Cuyahoga Counties respected programs.. The last time Tri-C beat Hoban? Back on January 3rd, 2020, another instance when The Ironmen made the trip to Summit County and spoiled the home matchup for The Knights. This season, Hoban rapidly served up a baker’s dozen in the win column while only falling short twice through 15 games this regular season heading into Friday night.
GARFIELD KEEPS PROVING THEMSELVES
GARRETTSVILLE OH- Garfield continued their rampage through the MVAC on Thursday as they muscled their way past a talented Liberty team. It was a big 20 point second quarter that paved the way for the G-Men. They outscored the Leopards 20-5 in that frame to siege control of the game. They continued their grip on the game through the second half in a 59-42 win.
BADGER BRINGS THE BOOM
ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John Heralds. The Heralds gave the Braves a tough battle during the first half as they trailed the Braves by a score of 32-26. Duncan Moy, who only had 2 points in the second quarter went off in the 2nd half and finished the game with 40 points. Cole Burnett had another solid night with 12 points, as the Braves pulled away and beat the Heralds 65-43. The Braves will be back at home on Tuesday to take on the Maplewood Rockets.
WILDCATS PUT ON A SHOW IN STRUTHERS
STRUTHERS OH- If you are a fan of offense, you would have been right at home in the Struthers Fieldhouse on Thursday night. Struthers welcomed in Girard for a huge matchup inside the NE8. Girard needed a win to draw even with the Wildcats and stay one game back from the top spot. Struthers needed a win to set up a first place game with Poland. The stars came out on the big stage as both teams put up a fantastic offensive effort, however it was Struthers that had a little more fire power in a 74-63 win.
LAKEVIEW FURIOUS IN THE FOURTH
HUBBARD, Ohio – Led by seven Maggie Pavlanksy points, the Lakeview Bulldogs erased a fourteen point Hubbard lead in the final quarter to escape The Nest with a win. The Hubbard Lady Eagles (3-14) had dominated most of the ball game, lighting in up from beyond the arc and stifling the Lakeview offense. However, the fourth quarter seemed as if there were two completely different teams on the floor.
Shy sinks game-winning FT’s with 2.3 left for YSU win
YSU and Northern Kentucky swapped lead changes four times in the final 30 seconds.
Canfield lineman commits to play in the college ranks
Canfield senior offensive lineman AJ Murphy has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Ashland.
WESTERN RESERVE GETS SIDELINED BY THE RAMS
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The Lady Rams defended home court on Thursday night and defeated the Western Reserve Blue Devils 50-48. The Lady Rams were lead by Ava Hulett with 18 points and Olivia Booth with 14. The Lady Rams played tough defense the whole night and are playing their best basketball down the stretch.
RAIDERS LET OUT FRUSTRATION
NILES OH- South Range was coming in to Thursday as an angry team. They were coming off a game on Monday against Poland that everyone on the roster wanted, and bad. The Raiders fell 11 points short of the Bulldogs. They didn’t let that disappointment effect them though, they made it drive them. They cruised in to Niles and led wire to wire in a 55-15 win.
2023 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament results
The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.
IT HELPS TO HAVE A CUNNINGHAM
CANFIELD OH- South Range girls basketball has had a ton of success since 2013. They have won 6 district championships in that time, and have gotten to two regional finals. Those two regional finals were back to back seasons while Emma Cunningham was a freshman and sophomore. Just two seasons removed from that now, Cunningham is now a senior leader of the Raiders team. She has grown in to her own as one of the most feared players across the NE8. She is someone that opposing coaches have to game plan for, and even then sometimes it’s not enough. Cunningham is tall enough, but her wingspan is what gives her the ultimate edge, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Cunningham has had multiple games this season with 4 blocks or more. Once she realized that shot blocking was going to a skill she could add to her resume, she worked insanely hard to make sure her technique was on point.
LADY BULLDOGS ARE ON A MISSION
COLUMBIANA, OH- East Palestine is on a roll right now in girls hoops. Winners of seven of their last eight contests, and six in a row after beating Heartland Christian 49-33 on Wednesday night. Mia Lee continued to set the tone with 22 points on the night, but Mara Zimmerman...
RAIDERS FIND THEMSELVES IN ANOTHER DRAMATIC FINISH
CANFIELD OH- At this point, it seems like all South Range does is play in games that require dramatic finishes. After coming off a win on the road against Girard with a buzzer beater by Ayden Leon, the Raiders now eyed Jefferson. Because of that Raider victory over Girard Jefferson is now tied for first place in the NE8. South Range came in just one game back from both teams. The closeness of the teams in the standings formulated the kind of game you would expect. A close back and forth tug of war. The only question was who would have the final pull?
ROCKETS SHAKE OFF SPRINGFIELD
LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville beat Springfield 46-22 on Friday night to win their 6th straight game and sweep Springfield on the season. It was tied 19-19 at halftime then lowellville outscored Springfield 16-0 in the 3rd qtr to make it 35-19 after 3. Thru outscored them 27-3 total in the second half.
The Scott family feels right at home at Youngstown Ursuline
After coaching in college for 19 years, Bernard Scott is back home coaching his daughter Lily in high school
RAY LEADS THE FALCONS TO HUGE ROAD WIN
A cold Wednesday in January canceled school across multiple counties in Northeastern Ohio, but it did not keep all the basketball teams out of the gyms! As The Boardman Spartans hosted their long-time rival in The Austintown-Fitch Falcons for girls basketball night on the network! The one and only previous matchup of the season between the two squads saw The Spartans pull away as a part of a 47-38 win over Fitch on December 21st, 2022. Wednesday night would also be a critical in-conference game for Boardman, trying to keep pace being one game back of conference-leader Canfield at the time, while Fitch was just looking to play spoiler and garner momentum before the tournament.
BRAVES EARN A SHOT AT THE TITLE
KINSMAN, OHIO- The Lady Braves were back in action tonight against the Pymatuning Valley Lakers. The game was back and forth all night long as the Braves had productive nights from Katie Grexa and as well as Hannah Betts. Grexa finished the night with 12 points and Betts finished with 10.
Newton Falls Lazzari steps down as head football coach
Newton Falls football coach Greg Lazzari is stepping down as the district's football coach after three seasons. He'll continue as the school's athletic director. It was his second stint as the Tigers head coach first serving from 2008 -2011 where he was 14-25 This time he was the head coach...
Cleveland Cavaliers issue statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos
Shortly after videos showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were released, the Cleveland Cavaliers issued a statement calling for peace and pledging to "be part of the solution."
