Wise County, TX

Fort Worth police respond to 3 shootings overnight

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were busy Friday night and Saturday morning, responding to three separate shooting incidents that left people injured and sent them to the hospital. All three shootings were separate incidents and not related to each other. Here is what happened in each, laying...
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
Irving Chief of Police Issues Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers

The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORBULY, ALYSSA DEZANN; W/F; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
Man Struck by Multiple Vehicles, Dies

A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, according to a media release. South Division officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a major accident at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street, where they discovered a man who had been walking along the northbound lanes and had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead. 
DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
