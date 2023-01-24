Read full article on original website
Fort Worth police respond to 3 shootings overnight
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were busy Friday night and Saturday morning, responding to three separate shooting incidents that left people injured and sent them to the hospital. All three shootings were separate incidents and not related to each other. Here is what happened in each, laying...
fox4news.com
Lyft driver attacked by passengers in Frisco says company denied his claim for medical benefits
FRISCO, Texas - A North Texas rideshare driver is recovering after picking up a man and woman he thought were legitimate customers. Instead, police said the two stabbed him, beat him, and stole his car. Francis Watson began driving for the rideshare app Lyft roughly two months ago. On January...
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
Wanted man who tried to escape from police now locked up in Fort Worth
he Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has a wanted man behind bars on a string of charges – but it took a chase and a helicopter search to nab him. Deputies had a drug warrant out in the name of Robert Galloway
Fort Worth police find missing child safe
Police say the 11-year-old boy was last seen at about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Frazier Avenue before he was found later that night.
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
'I'll shoot you, bro!': Fort Worth police release video of officer shooting suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department released video of an officer shooting a suspect during a chase last Saturday. Police had been called initially to respond to a domestic disturbance call at about 12:24 p.m. in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue. In the footage provided,...
tourcounsel.com
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Chief of Police Issues Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers
The following statement was issued today, January 27, 2023, by Irving Police Chief Derick Miller on the murder of Tyre Nichols. "The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling. But as leaders of our community, we must not just be appalled. We must be resolute in our determination to look deep within our practices, policies, and even our ranks to ensure this deplorable misuse of authority can never happen again.
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORBULY, ALYSSA DEZANN; W/F; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
dallasexpress.com
Man Struck by Multiple Vehicles, Dies
A man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Fort Worth Wednesday evening, according to a media release. South Division officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a major accident at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street, where they discovered a man who had been walking along the northbound lanes and had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after getting ran over by multiple vehicles
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after getting ran over by multiple vehicles. Fort Worth police say it happened at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wichita Street and Martin Street. The victim had been walking in the northbound lanes of Wichita Street when he was struck by several vehicles traveling in the same direction. Police did not specify how many vehicles there were.Two of the drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced dead.
fox4news.com
DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
Alleged head of Fort Worth drug trafficking ring charged
The Justice Department says Leeroy Marquee Jones, 32, a.k.a. “Alladin,” led an operation that dealt fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood.
You Won’t Believe Your Eyes : Watch This Car Crash Into A TX Pool
One of the more shocking events caught on a home surveillance camera this week is out of North Texas!. From the backyard camera of a home in Lake Worth in North Texas, a terrifying crash can be seen in real-time. An SUV crashes through the backyard of a family home,...
