Inside the Magic
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Makes a Move to Take on Caesars, MGM
Competition on the Strip keeps getting fiercer, so it's good to have allies.
House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
The Pacific Coast and Southwest regions will see the deepest home-price declines in the U.S. in 2023, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Las Vegas’ 1st Cannabis-Friendly Hotel To Open Spring ’23
Over the years, various states have legalized recreational marijuana use. With that, cannabis tourism has become a “thing,” with lodging and entertainment entities advertising being “420-friendly” (read: they won’t stop or discourage guests from possessing or consuming marijuana). Some entities go even further, with complete...
One-way tickets for as little as $59 during Southwest Airlines sale
Southwest Airlines announces $59 fare sale just in time for Valentine's Day.
This Contemporary New Miami Condo Has 10 High-Design Penthouses With Sweeping Views of the City
When renowned Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni first joined the Casa Bella residential project, he knew that each home, especially those in the Penthouse Collection, had to be, as he says, “absolutely outstanding.” With the influx of residential towers and sky-rocketing demands for Miami properties, it can be difficult to stand out. But Casa Bella’s design was influenced by the city’s international residents, a true fusion of the European and American cultures present in the Floridian haven. The result is a modern, Mediterranean-inspired residential tower found in a prime location near downtown Miami, the city’s design district and Wynwood. “Miami has...
A Rare Lakefront Dallas Mansion Lives Like a Resort
This more than 10,000-square-foot estate is located in Lakewood, a prestigious Dallas neighborhood set on scenic White Rock Lake, a large body of water that spans more than 1,000 acres. Comprising a main house and guest house, the property was constructed in 2007 by Ellerman Homes, a popular Dallas custom-home...
Thursday Getaway: Valentine’s Day hack for a city staycation
Stay in Fisherman's Wharf for under $120.
For Sale in the Bahamas: An Oceanfront Home With Its Own Private Beach
An oceanfront home in the Bahamas is going on the market for $13.5 million. The roughly 8,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home sits on 1.5 acres in the Abaco Club on Winding Bay, according to Kristi Hull, the listing agent and director of sales there. The seller is Mark Birkbeck, who founded Scotland-based...
This $7 Million Turks & Caicos Penthouse Has a 90-Foot Balcony That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea
If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true. Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some...
9 Ways to Pamper Yourself on Your Next Trip to Las Vegas
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Las Vegas, aptly nicknamed ‘Sin City’, is full of things to do at any...
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
Stay at the Largest City Resort Wellness Space in the Nordics
A new luxury hotel in Oslo features a unique amenity: the largest city resort wellness space not just in Oslo and not just in Norway, but across all Nordic countries. The hotel, Sommerro, envisions the wellness space as a haven for guests, locals and wellness members. The wellness space, dubbed...
The Frank Lloyd Wright Suite at This Tokyo Hotel Is a Midcentury Modern Fever Dream—and It’s Available for $10,000 a Night
Frank Lloyd Wright had a fascination with Japan, and one of his crowning architectural achievements was the world-famous Imperial Hotel in Tokyo which he completed in 1923. While the building was demolished in the ‘60s, remnants of the structure still remain, and for the first time, guests will have the exclusive chance to stay in The Frank Lloyd Wright (R) Suite. In celebration of the aptly named Wright Building’s 100th anniversary, the hotel is opening its 2,303-square-foot suite to visitors for roughly $10,850 a night, as originally reported by Architectural Digest. Though the room itself was not actually designed by...
What to Know About Atlantis the Royal, the Dubai Resort Where Beyoncé Performed for Grand Reveal
The hotel's grand opening celebration was led by the likes of Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner led the celebrations over the weekend for Dubai's most talked-about new hotel. Ahead of its Feb. 10 opening, Atlantis The Royal threw a massive three-day launch event with a star-studded guest list — including Rebel Wilson, Chloe x Halle, Ellen Pompeo, Liam Payne, Bar Rafaeli and Edward Enninful — befitting the grand resort's debut. Following the $1.4 billion construction, guests will soon be able to enjoy rooms with gorgeous views,...
PICTURE-PERFECT ROMANCE AWAITS AT JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA
Imagine a romantic escape to an idyllic island paradise in the Maldives. After a scenic seaplane flight from Malé, guests will descend onto turquoise waters to the dazzling white sandy beaches of Vagaru Island of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, while the Thakuru will escort guests into one of the luxury Overwater Pool Villas or Beach Pool Villas.
Inside the Wild New Hotel Where Beyoncé Just Performed in Dubai
Everything glittered this weekend at the unveiling of long-anticipated resort Atlantis The Royal, from the golden toothbrushes in the room’s vanity kit to a mesmerizing performance by Beyoncé. Over a thousand celebrities and special guests from around the world arrived in Dubai to attend the exclusive, invite-only grand reveal of the city’s newest ultra-luxury resort. Those not physically present likely couldn’t escape its rooftop parties and mind-blowing concerts across Instagram and TikTok during the three-day event, which was padded with luxe experiences like bites prepared by Michelin-starred chefs. The main event was Beyoncé’s first live performance since 2018, and a fireworks show to the beats of electronic house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.
