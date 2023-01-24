ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Lindsey Vonn’s record with 83rd win

By Morgan Whitley
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDnhv_0kPYuKdi00

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy ( KDVR ) — Mikaela Shiffrin made history Tuesday at just 27 years old with her 83rd win after racing the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites, etching herself into the history books as one of the greatest skiers of all time. With the 83rd win, Shiffrin beat Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record .

“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Of Shiffrin’s 83 wins, 51 have come in slalom, 18 in giant slalom, five in super-G and only three in downhill. This was Shiffrin’s ninth win of the season.

Futey named New Mexico Cross Country Player of the Year

Vonn was 33 when she got to 82. If Shiffrin continues to compete at this level for many more years, she could set her own standard, which could be well above 100 wins.

“It’s mindboggling, really, when you think about the number of years she’s had this level of performance and at an early age,” said U.S. ski team women’s head coach Paul Kristofic, who also coached Vonn at the end of her career. “She’s a remarkable person and a remarkable athlete. Maybe once in a lifetime you see somebody like this.”

Shiffrin now inches one win closer to the overall record between men and women that is currently held by Ingemar Stenmark. Shiffrin is just four wins away from breaking that record of 86 victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Shiffrin wins slalom, moves within 1 win of World Cup record

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile Saturday after dominating a slalom and moving within one victory of the 34-year-old World Cup record of 86 wins. The American showed no signs of pressure, a day before another slalom in...
KRQE News 13

23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man to be held in jail, accused of murdering wife

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 69-year-old Clovis man will stay in jail while awaiting trial in a second degree murder case. Lloyd Earl Edwards is facing one count of second degree murder and an evidence tampering charge in the January death of his wife, Roxie Edwards. According to a criminal complaint, Clovis Police responded to Cook’s Restaurant […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Woman accused of DWI tries to lie her way out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing DWI charges. Jolena Cornfield is accused of driving drunk and crashing her car, but a friend tries to take the blame. Just before Christmas, a Jeep hit a median and got stuck on Jefferson near Osuna. By the time a deputy arrived, there was no one inside. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy