WCNC
People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
'I was absolutely flabbergasted' | U.S. is facing a shortage of developmental specialists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mom said she was floored after learning the wait time for a doctor’s appointment with a developmental pediatrician was close to a full year. She quickly learned she was not alone, and both hospital systems in the area are scheduling appointments months out.
WHAS 11
'It feels amazing' | How a North Carolina chef went from being homeless to a successful restauranteur
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef is celebrating the opening of his new restaurant in Wesley Heights and looking back on the journey that got him here. Before Sam Diminich became an accomplished chef with a resume that includes winning on the cooking show "Beat Bobby Flay" and being the executive chef of the former Upstream Restaurant in SouthPark, he struggled with addiction and homelessness.
Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.
Queen's Feast comes to a close Sunday for winter 2023 edition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area restaurants are gearing up for the last two days of Queen's Feast. The 10-day stretch proves to be a big money maker for local restaurants. 93 restaurants in nine counties took part in the January 2023 edition of this unique restaurant week. It's a 60-mile radius proving that there is something for everyone.
WCNC
Saturday, January 28th, Cinergy will be hosting the first-ever “Box Office Binge”
“Box Office Binge” offers Cinergy’s Elite Rewards Members a $15 movie ticket at their local Cinergy to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes. Elite Rewards Members will also receive unlimited free popcorn all day!. Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free...
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
1053rnb.com
Get a Free Chicken Sandwich at Participating Chick-fil-A Restaurants
Get excited, Charlotte! Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across the area are offering a free Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Monday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” said Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney. “We are treating our loyal...
WBTV
WBTV announces new morning and evening anchor teams starting January 30th.
'Express Stops' to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. The No. 1 goal of these express bus routes is to cut the ride time for students and the drive time for drivers. Charlotte Lab School opening new campus for all students.
WCNC
NCRVDA roll into the Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The NCRVDA Shows are the finest RV events in North Carolina. On Thursday we were joined by Jeff Haughton from NCRVDA to talk to us about the big upcoming show and the RV’s that will be on display. Now with five shows across the state, they continue to set attendance records each year, and provide RV enthusiasts the best dealers, brands and variety in the marketplace. The shows are designed for families and new or experienced RVers. You are greeted the minute you enter the shows and ensured that the event exceeds your expectations – offering you the most educational, least expensive, and best shopping experience you can have.
Charlotte's transit plan at risk amid city, state, federal disagreement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city's massive $13.5-billion transit plan is facing more obstacles: State and federal lawmakers. "It's a comprehensive transportation network, that we're trying to build," Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham said. In 2020, the Charlotte MOVES task force, whose members were appointed by the mayor, released a...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat
We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
WCNC
Where's the Money: Charlotte transportation improvements
Charlotte is growing by the day and its streets are becoming more crowded. But how can transportation networks be improved when a transit plan is at risk?
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
Reversing negative impacts from screen time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting away from the screen and into the outdoors has a big impact on kids. The Kaiser Family Foundation said kids ages 8 to 18 spend on average more than seven hours a day in front of a screen, just for entertainment purposes. The numbers are even higher when you add in educational time.
wccbcharlotte.com
Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
Atrium Health unveils mobile unit dedicated to women’s health care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced it's expanding its mobile services and fleet of mobile medical units to serve its communities in need. In a news release, the healthcare provider said the "Drive to Thrive" initiative is one of the nation’s first mobile units dedicated solely to women’s health care.
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
WCNC
