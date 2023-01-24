Read full article on original website
India legend throws a huge challenge at Virat Kohli
The legendary Sourav Ganguly has thrown a big challenge at premier batter Virat Kohli ahead of India’s Test series against Australia next month. “He has batted really well – against Sri Lanka, against Bangladesh. He will have to improve in Test cricket because India depends on him and a very crucial series against Australia is […] The post India legend throws a huge challenge at Virat Kohli appeared first on ClutchPoints.
