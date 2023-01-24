ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

koamnewsnow.com

Seven killed in another mass shooting in California

Latest mass shooting comes less than 48 hours after 11 people killed at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, on WSVA Radio, talks about his investigation into Virginia's Parole Board and the ongoing issues in the Fairfax County school system.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Virginia House GOP votes down gun control measures

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia House Republicans voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon subcommittee meeting Thursday was from Charlottesville Democratic Delegate Sally Hudson, which would have made it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building owned or operated by a public college or university.
VIRGINIA STATE

