abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
abc27.com
Camp Hill K9 gets yearbook photo taken
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill School District held photos for their yearbooks, and there was one furry friend who was included!. K9 Detective Gibbs was invited to participate in the school yearbook photos. Detective Gibbs was the first ever K9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District. Honor 25: The Jonathan Fagan Memoral Scholarship paid for the cost and care of Gibbs.
abc27.com
Grand Illusion Hard Cider puts the magic back into your dining experience
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — From escape rooms, food, games, drinking, events, and more – Grand Illusion Hard Cider has what you are looking for. Founded back on Feb. 23, 2018, by Chad Kimmel and his wife Andrea Kimmel, Grand Illusion Hard Cider brings magical fun back to your dining experience.
abc27.com
Penn State Health: Bariatric Surgery
Dennis and Michelle Guzy of Harrisburg made changes in the present to ensure they’d be around in the future. After meeting with the team at Penn State Health Dennis decided that bariatric surgery would be the best route to help him live an more active life a few years later his wife Michelle had the same procedure. Now they participating in 5K and 10K races for charity and enjoying time with their children.
abc27.com
Lancaster’s Southern Market celebrates anniversary
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new and improved Southern Market in Lancaster is celebrating its first anniversary!. The market reopened last year as a multicultural food hall and community hub after an extensive renovation project was done. Now, the market has nine different menus, ranging from sushi to Latin food, and a bar in the middle.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Auto Show will be returning to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. After the event was canceled last year, hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and more will be put on display. The show will run from Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29.
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show marks return since 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic. Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Ken McPherson, Sr.
(WHTM) — Ken McPherson, Sr. of Carlisle served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app. McPherson, Sr. will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan....
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
abc27.com
Harrisburg-based preservation organization announces ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ list
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A non-profit organization called Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officially announced on Jan 23, 2023, a draft of this year’s list of historical sites and buildings that made their ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ drafted list. HHA is a non-profit, charitable and educational organization whose...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
abc27.com
Perry County receives Regional Keystone Communities main street designation
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development, Rick Vilello, announced on Thursday that Perry County has been designated as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street. This designation will help to enhance the quality of life for residents...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania fire chiefs hold meeting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.
abc27.com
Silver Spring Personal Care opens in Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County. Silver Spring Senior Living, located on State Road in Silver Spring Township, is now opened. The senior living facility has a trendy farmhouse design and a total of 64 beds. The owner...
abc27.com
New independently-owned pharmacy in Cumberland County is now open
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business. The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.
abc27.com
Missing man reported in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for James A. Love. Love is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
abc27.com
Harrisburg student arrested for having firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in the Harrisburg School District was arrested after they were in possession of a firearm on Friday, Jan.27. According to the Harrisburg School District, the Rowland Academy student was in the possession of the firearm during an altercation after school and off school grounds.
