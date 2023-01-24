Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
We Found the Best Designer Handbags on Sale Now (to Buy Today and Carry Forever)
The best designer handbags on sale now include a leather Coach purse and a roomy Kate Spade New York tote to carry forever.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
Casio teases three smart new G-Shock field watches with fabric straps
Casio has shared a teaser image showing three new G-Shock field watches with octagonal 'Casioak' style cases and fabric straps.The first pictures of the G-Shock GM-2100C Utility Metal Series leaked earlier this week, and German site WatchDavid.com shared an early hands-on video giving a closer look at each one. Soon after, the company posted a preview picture of the three, giving us a closer look at the case...
Gear Patrol
Todd Snyder Launched His Own Custom Cologne with D.S. & Durga
Todd Snyder has basically done it at all. He worked for Ralph Lauren, then J.Crew, then finally branched out to start his own brand — aptly named Todd Snyder — which has stores all over New York, over in East Hampton and Connecticut and across the country in San Francisco and LA. He's designed suits and suede jackets, trousers and collaborative sneakers — even swimsuits and suitcases.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Presents Its 610v1 in "Brighton Grey"
Quickly following up on its “Beige” and “Tan/Black” colorways of the sneaker, New Balance has just presented a brand new iteration of the 610v1 — and now it’s available in an all-new “Brighton Grey” colorway. Over the winter period, New Balance has...
Resale value of Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton handbags is falling
Consumers, spooked by accelerating job cuts, looming recession fears and continuing high prices for goods and services in 2023, are trading down when they're shopping, and that includes in secondhand stores.
hypebeast.com
The Serena Williams Design Crew Outfits Nike's Air Max 90 Futura
Last year, continued its expansion of the Air Max line with several refreshed versions of classic Air Maxes. Included in this list is the reworked Air Max 90 Futura. Updating the Air Max 90 with a modern build, the shoe features a diverse mix of materials with a sleeker shape and greater functionality. Now — following the reveal of a collaborative Air More Uptempo — the Serena Williams Design Crew has stepped in to customize the Air Max 90 Futura.
Gear Patrol
Jack Wolfskin Tapeless Jacket Review: Wins on Sustainability, Wiffs on Function
The strongest theme at this winter's Outdoor Retailer show was undoubtedly sustainability. Numerous brands won the show's vaulted Innovation Awards not just for integrating technical precision and innovative advancement into their new products, but for doing so in a more sustainable, eco-minded way. One stand-out in the cadre of winners:...
Gear Patrol
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Outpacing Lofty Expectations
After nearly a decade of being one of the top boutique brands in the running world (though they've arguably grown large enough to dispatch the "boutique" label), Boston's Tracksmith has seen the running footwear space lacking — and has decided to fill that gap with their own shoe. Enter...
Hypebae
PUMA and June Ambrose Release First Co-Branded Collection
PUMA and Creative Director, June Ambrose, have just released their first co-branded collection, inspired by Ambrose’s expansive career within hip-hop and fashion, and with a view to inspire and encourage women to keep their wins front of mind. Dubbed “Keeping Score,” the collection is set to launch in two...
Air Jordan 1 ‘Satin Bred’ Is Reportedly Returning This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An iconic Air Jordan 1 style appears to be coming back this year, but with a twist. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Sneakerfiles shared early details on Instagram yesterday revealing that the Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” is returning to retail before year’s end. The Air Jordan 1 High “Satin Bred” made its debut in October 2016 and due to the limited nature of the release, the shoe is fetching high prices on the secondary marketplace. The sneaker accounts...
A Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Collab Is Reportedly Coming Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker project between longtime partners Supreme and Nike is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @Dropsbyjay shared early details of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab that’s expected to releasing before year’s end as part of the streetwear label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. At the time of publication, images of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab have not yet surface on social media but the account revealed that the collab is expected to...
Gear Patrol
Natural Light Is Going Retro with New 1970s-Style Beer Cans
If you went to college — or, in some cases, high school — in the United States, then you're probably familiar with Natural Light. Anheuser-Busch's dirt-cheap light beer has long been a top beverage choice for young partiers, thanks both to its low price and decent taste. But Natty Light is looking to shed its youthful image by going back to a look that predates the birth of many of its drinkers.
Gear Patrol
This Patagonia Backpack Lives Up to the Hype — And It's $60 Off Right Now
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Although stylish backpacks are a dime a dozen, finding a bag that's durable enough to stand up to everyday wear is a little more difficult. Luckily, that's what Patagonia is known for, and the brand's Black Hole line is the perfect solution to your carrying needs, whether you're looking for a sturdy duffel, reliable daypack or a compact waist pack (which is also on sale). And right now, the 25-liter Black Hole Pack is on sale at a whopping $60 off in the color Lichen: Basin Green, bringing the price to under $100.
hypebeast.com
Richard Mille Channels a Rock’n’Roll Spirit With the RM 66 Flying Tourbillon
Richard Mille has unveiled its latest technical timepiece with a rebellious spirit — the “Horn To Be Wild” RM 66 Flying Tourbillon. Attired in a fully curved, tripartite tonneau-shaped case made of Carbon TPT® and grade 5 titanium, the RM 66 features an incredibly complex build that underwent an arduous manufacturing process with high level of quality control. It stars a golden skeletal hand gesturing “the devil’s horns” as the centerpiece, which is set in place over the manual winding tourbillon calibre.
