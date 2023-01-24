Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Burn the Tape, Iowa State Loses 78-61
Something about a bug and a windshield. I’ll say this, when you are down three starters, games get harder to win. Games also get harder to win when the opposing team shoots 13% above their season average from 3-point range. Missouri wanted this game more, it’s easier for us...
Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Oklahoma pt. 2
Iowa State got revenge for the Cyclone football team in Fort Worth and destroyed the Horned Frogs. The 40-point victory was ISU’s third-largest win ever in Big 12 play, the largest since a 40-point win over Texas in 2001. Ashley Joens led the way per usual, scoring 19 points...
Wrestling Preview: Iowa State Hosting Oklahoma
When: Friday, January 27th at 7:00 P.M. Oklahoma is looking for revenge after Iowa State beat them in Norman, Oklahoma last year 25-6 Oklahoma is coming into Ames for revenge. Last year was rough for the state of Oklahoma. Iowa State and UNI went on a rampage and ripped apart Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in just one weekend. Now, both those programs have a chance to do the same thing. Oklahoma has the first chance to draw blood, but they can take out the #3 wrestling program on Friday? Well, let's look at our lineups.
The Mid-Morning Dump: Women’s Basketball Thumps TCU
THREE-STRAIGHT The Women pick up another dub with a big game coming Saturday. GOOD VIBES In case you missed Tuesday’s game, it was a lot of fun. PAY THAT MAN OR WOMAN THE MAX Whoever runs the ISUMBB’s social media deserves a raise after these past few games.
Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Mizzou
The Cyclones are coming off one of their best wins of the season, an 80-76 victory over No. 5 Kansas State. There is a lot to enjoy about this sixth win against ranked opponents. The starting five for Iowa State combined for 73 of the 80 total points. The Bonnies’ transfers had their way with Osun Osunniyi contributing 16 points and Jaren Holmes scoring 23 points and dishing out seven assists. Gabe Kalscheur also added to the mix with 19 points, including some clutch buckets late, and Tamin Lipsey stuffed his box score, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Three Thoughts: No.12 Iowa State tops No.5 Kansas State
No. 12 Iowa State took on No.5 Kansas State in front of a sold out crowd at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State came out on top 80-76 and are now sitting in first place in Big 12 play at 6-2. Iowa State has now gained their third top 10 AP win of the season.
Sudden Victory (Ep. 10) - Previewing OU and Oklahoma State
Iowa State wrestling is back in action with a pair of big time Big 12 home duals against the Top 25 Sooners and Cowboys. Jacob England and Sam Phillips take a match-by-match look at how the Cyclones can sweep these wrestling blue bloods for the second straight season.
Noah Pauley officially introduced as receivers coach, Scheelhaase moved to quarterbacks
Friday, Iowa State officially announced Noah Pauley as the team’s wide receivers coach, finalizing the last new addition to the 2023-2024 Iowa State Football coaching staff. The hiring of wide receivers coach, as well as running backs coach Jordan Langs, means that new offensive coordinator and former RBs/WRs coach Nate Scheelhaase will be taking over the quarterbacks room.
