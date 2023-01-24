Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Jey Uso turns his back on The Bloodline after Roman Reigns’ WWE Royal Rumble win
Roman Reigns is the top performer in WWE for a reason; he’s got a million-dollar body, a personality built for television, and the sort of in-ring abilities that hold up against darn near every single performer across the promotion’s history. So naturally, when Reigns was booked to face off against Kevin Owens at the Royal […] The post Jey Uso turns his back on The Bloodline after Roman Reigns’ WWE Royal Rumble win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 bold predictions for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Folks, it’s official: the 2023 Royal Rumble is officially upon us. All of the groundwork has been laid, the feuds have been solidified, and at the end of the night, the “Road to WrestleMania” will officially begin. And the best part? Because of the nature of the...
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Kevin Owens outplays The Bloodline again, Brock Lesnar ready for Royal Rumble
The Bloodline is a mess and Kevin Owens remains the biggest threat to Roman Reigns' dominance in quite some time. Owens got the better of Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and The Usos ahead of his undisputed WWE universal championship match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Reigns was notably absent...
Booker T makes his surprising return to the WWE Royal Rumble
After hanging up his wrestling boots in WWE all the way back in 2012, turning his attention to podcasting, his wrestling school/promotion, and his newest gig as NXT’s color commentator, Booker T has officially made his return to the WWE ring as the 21st entrant at the Royal Rumble. Wrestling his return at the Alamodome […] The post Booker T makes his surprising return to the WWE Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat McAfee officially returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble
After a season away, Pat McAfee has officially returned to WWE, landing a spot at the commentary booth for the Royal Rumble. That’s right, after taking a leave of absence from WWE to work for ESPN’s College GameDay, McAfee is back, earning a chance to pick up where he left off on a commentary team […] The post Pat McAfee officially returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chelsea Green makes blink-and-you-missed-it record-breaking return at the WWE Royal Rumble
Chelsea Green signing with WWE was one of the worst-kept secrets in professional wrestling. Initially fired by the company during the pandemic roster-trimming alongside her husband Matt Cardona, known to the WWE Universe as Zack Ryder, Green spent her time off working in Impact Wrestling alongside Deonna Purrazzo and the rest of “The Cardona Family” […] The post Chelsea Green makes blink-and-you-missed-it record-breaking return at the WWE Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Star That Was “Hurting People Every Night”
According to Jake Roberts, one wrestler from the 1990s was a danger to everyone around him. Before WWE struck gold with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mankind, they tried elevating different wrestlers to the next level. Some wrestlers, like Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kane,...
Bianca Belair keeps her title run alive at the WWE Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair found herself in an interesting spot heading into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Set to face off against her friend-turned-foe Alexa Bliss, Belair had a glass vase smashed over her head in a joint interview with Byron Saxton, had her body brutalized outside of the ring by Bliss in their first championship match, […] The post Bianca Belair keeps her title run alive at the WWE Royal Rumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
Rhea Ripley runs the table in record-setting WWE Royal Rumble win
Heading into the first “Premium Live Event” of the calendar year, Rhea Ripley made a bold prediction that regardless of where she was picked to enter the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, “The Nightmare” would run the table and secure the win and a spot main eventing one of the two nights of WrestleMania 39.
Roman Reigns’ net worth in 2023
Roman Reigns is an American-Samoan wrestler who is currently signed to the WWE. Reigns is slowly becoming one of the legends of the company, now enjoying his 11th year in professional wrestling on the biggest stage. He started off in 2012 and a few years later began his huge push to be the next big […] The post Roman Reigns’ net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Logan Paul makes a triumphant return at the WWE Royal Rumble
After suffering a series of injuries in his main event match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul has officially returned to the WWE Universe just in time for WrestleMania 39, entering the Royal Rumble at spot 29 just before Cody Rhodes rounded out the event at spot 30.
Sami Zayn makes wild claim about Roman Reigns and WrestleMania 39
Sami Zayn wants to be WWE Champion. Now granted, that’s probably not something a member of The Bloodline should say, what with Roman Reigns currently holding the belt, but in a conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Zayn laid out why he’d love to win the Royal Rumbleand how he believes nine months of storytelling could get fans behind him.
LA Knight, Bray Wyatt exchange blows ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble
After stealing the show at RAW XXX, at least by his own admission, LA Knight took his final televised opportunity before the Royal Rumble to fire off one final round at Bray Wyatt, and in true LA Knight fashion, he did it in style. Emerging from the back wearing a...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0