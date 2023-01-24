Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Related
House Fire at 16th and Murray Ruled Accidental
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 1926 East 16th Street at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday. The first truck on scene at 7:49 a.m., and reported heavy smoke pushing from the roof eaves with visible fire present. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the scene. Crews made...
Sedalia Man Injured When Hyundai Slides Off Roadway
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Hyundai Tucson, driven by 20-year-old Matthew J. Mahalovich of Sedalia, was on Route Y, east of Van Natta Road around 7:30 a.m., when the vehicle began sliding on the slush-covered roadway. The Hyundai crossed the center line, and traveled off the north side. The vehicle then struck the ditch, overturned and came to rest facing northeast.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency
A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
kjluradio.com
One person extricated following car/semi collision near Boone/Callaway County line
A Fulton woman escapes serious injuries when she sideswipes a semi in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving on Route WW, near the Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon, when she crossed the centerline, striking the side of the truck. The impact forced the semi off the road where it struck a fence.
kjluradio.com
Northeast Missouri man charged with burglary at Sedalia paint store
A northeast Missouri man faces several felony charges for a burglary at a paint store in Sedalia. Chaney Crow, III, of Memphis, Missouri, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Sedalia Police Department says...
kmmo.com
SMITHTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Smithton woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Ashely Edwards traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. Edwards was transported by emergency...
Sedalia Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Courtney L. Rodriguez of Sedalia, was on Route Y at Morton Road (southeast of WAFB) around 1:30 a.m., when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
kmmo.com
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
KMZU
Charges filed in Carrollton motel fire
UPDATE: (01/24/23, 1:15 a.m.) -- Arson charges have been filed after a fire at a motel in Carrollton. The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying an officer conducting traffic control at the scene, noticed a man come out from behind a parked car near the Carrollton Inn, early Monday morning. An interview with the subject determined he was inside the motel when the fire started. 24 year old Patrick Lee Hall-Taylor, 24, of Carrollton, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree property damage and trespassing. According to a probable cause statement, Hall-Taylor is known by local law enforcement to on occasion be homeless and confirmed that this is his current situation in an interview. He reportedly admitted to drinking intoxicants prior to entering the structure. As he entered the Carrollton Inn, he allegedly lit two matches to help him stay warm. Prior to leaving the inn and falling asleep outside, Hall-Taylor says he did not see any fire. No bond is allowed.
kmmo.com
FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
kttn.com
Carrollton man injured in crash on rural road in Carroll County
A Carrollton man sustained minor injuries after the car he drove overturned in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, January 24th. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Sebastion was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton. The car traveled east on Route E before running off the right side of the road and overturning...
KMBC.com
Driver of suspected stolen vehicle hospitalized after crashing into a culvert on 7 Highway
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The driver fleeing police in Cass County is in the hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle on northbound 7 Highway. Police were tracking a car believed to be involved in a burglary at approximately 7:15 a.m. The unidentified driver went off the road after police...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 24, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Wal-Mart store, 3201 West Broadway Boulevard. After an on scene investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Cheyanne M. Wiser, 21, of Sedalia, was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where she was released with a summons.
kwos.com
Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale
Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
Comments / 0