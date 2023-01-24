UPDATE: (01/24/23, 1:15 a.m.) -- Arson charges have been filed after a fire at a motel in Carrollton. The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying an officer conducting traffic control at the scene, noticed a man come out from behind a parked car near the Carrollton Inn, early Monday morning. An interview with the subject determined he was inside the motel when the fire started. 24 year old Patrick Lee Hall-Taylor, 24, of Carrollton, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree property damage and trespassing. According to a probable cause statement, Hall-Taylor is known by local law enforcement to on occasion be homeless and confirmed that this is his current situation in an interview. He reportedly admitted to drinking intoxicants prior to entering the structure. As he entered the Carrollton Inn, he allegedly lit two matches to help him stay warm. Prior to leaving the inn and falling asleep outside, Hall-Taylor says he did not see any fire. No bond is allowed.

