Baton Rouge, LA

KSLA

Man fatally shot on East Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Shreveport Police Department found a man shot on East Kings Highway near Camp Bow Wow. According to SPD, a white male in his thirties was fatally shot, and there was more than one shot fired. Police say it’s possible the man’s injuries were self-inflicted.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana were ordered to evacuate Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the DeSoto Parish town of Keatchie, about...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Louisiana bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Shreveport police continue search for homicide suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a homicide last fall. An arrest warrant was issued in September for Lee "Leroy" Buckner, 44, for second-degree murder in the September death of Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas. Dotie was shot in the chest at the Northside Villa Apartments on North Market Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB

Shooting leaves at least one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish deputy arrested on DWI charges, sheriff says

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to an accident on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as Curley Jones. Through an investigation, deputies discovered Jones was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

This Louisiana fishing boat captain has been arrested for alleged fraud

A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.
METAIRIE, LA
KSLA

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet, bitten in rear

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school. Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet was accidentally let loose and got on campus. One child, who is the child of an employee, was bitten in the rear and taken to a local hospital. The child is not a student at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA

