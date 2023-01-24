Read full article on original website
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
One killed in house fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Minivan crashes in Edgewood during police chase, 2 people arrested after fleeing on foot
EDGEWOOD, Pa. — Two people were arrested after a police chase in Allegheny County. Pennsylvania State Police said the chase started on I-376 Eastbound near the Swissvale on-ramp at around 4:00 p.m. Troopers say they pursued a Chrysler minivan on I-376 east toward Monroeville before it switched onto I-376...
Police: Jeannette man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash near Homer City
A Jeannette man was killed late Thursday night when an Indiana, Pa. man is accused of driving the wrong way on Route 119 near Homer City and crashing into a car in which the victim was riding, state police from Indiana County said. The victim, Alex A. Booher, 30, was...
Local man facing homicide charges after fatal wrong-way crash in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is facing homicide charges after a fatal crash on state Route 119 in Indiana County Thursday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 11:29 p.m. on state Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township. Police said...
wtae.com
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trial for Rialto shooting suspects delayed until March
The attempted homicide trials of two men charged in connection with a shooting last year in downtown Greensburg has been postponed until March. The joint trial for Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, and Stevin “Twogunz” German, 28, of Uniontown was to begin Feb. 6, but following in court discussions on Friday was pushed back a month and is now scheduled for March 20.
Police seeking information about shooting of Aliquippa man 22 years after his death
Police are looking for information on the shooting death of an Aliquippa man, 22 years after his death. Marvin Steals, 27, was found shot to death Jan. 29, 2001, on Temple Road, Center Township, in Beaver County. Investigators learned Steals has several arguments earlier that day, one that ended with...
Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured. Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car. He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
20 years after homicide, state police look for information into stabbing of Monessen man
State police in Belle Vernon are looking for information in the homicide of a Monessen man. Robert Bristol, 24, was killed Jan. 26, 2003, after going to the Brownsville Hotel in Brownsville Borough, Fayette County, with friends. A fight broke out between a group of people from Monessen and Republic,...
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer is facing DUI charges after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. Police pulled Aaron Spangler over on Saturday night after a 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township and an officer watched Spangler make a left turn against a steady red light. The criminal complaint said the officer could smell alcohol on Spangler's breath and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Spangler was off duty. Spangler, a member of the bureau's Tactical Negotiation Team and veteran motorcycle cop, told police he had two IPAs in Monroeville and didn't complete the field sobriety tests as instructed. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said Spangler was already on a paid leave of absence when he was arrested but couldn't comment further on personnel matters. Spangler was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 more people injured in Fern Hollow Bridge collapse sue City of Pittsburgh
Three people who were on the Fern Hollow Bridge when it collapsed a year ago filed lawsuits against the City of Pittsburgh on Friday alleging negligence for its alleged failure to maintain the structure. Velva and Tyrone Perry were in his red Ford F-150 pickup truck about 6:40 a.m. on...
Police: 2 sports cars, nearly $36K in cash, drugs seized in raid at Lower Burrell car shop, Plum home
A Mustang and a Maserati along with $15,000 worth of drugs, body armor and nearly $36,000 in cash were seized during a raid Monday at a Lower Burrell auto repair shop and a home in Plum, according to authorities. A team of agents and police officers from New Kensington and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service
On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
Police search for answers after Cambria County woman’s mailbox was blown up
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive. An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no […]
Victim in Parkway East crash near turnpike early Thursday has been identified
A passenger in a van was killed Thursday morning in a crash on the Parkway East in Monroeville, according to state police. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fannie Stoltzfus, 84, of Romulus. The van was traveling near the on-ramp for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Troopers...
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer ‘Traveling Too Fast for Conditions’ Leaves Roadway, Strikes Embankment on I-80
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police say tractor-trailer traveling too fast for roadway conditions went through a median and struck an embankment on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. According to PSP DuBois, this crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 west, in...
