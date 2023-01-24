ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

WTAJ

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in house fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves who used bogus e-coupons at Westmoreland County 7-Eleven are part of bigger scam network

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say thieves are targeting local businesses using bogus e-coupons and say the suspects are believed to be a small part of a much larger scam network.According to investigators, the two men tried to pull off a small-scale but high-tech crime at a 7-Eleven in Hempfield Township."When they went into the store, they tried to purchase Newport cigarettes but they had an electronic coupon to make the cigarettes free," said trooper Steve Limani.The ones the two suspects tried to use weren't legit, police said. "We think they're part of a much larger...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trial for Rialto shooting suspects delayed until March

The attempted homicide trials of two men charged in connection with a shooting last year in downtown Greensburg has been postponed until March. The joint trial for Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, and Stevin “Twogunz” German, 28, of Uniontown was to begin Feb. 6, but following in court discussions on Friday was pushed back a month and is now scheduled for March 20.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man facing dozens of charges after police chase and crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing 35 separate charges stemming from a police chase and crash earlier this month.Police said David Long drove away from officers after they tried to pull him over for reckless driving on Frankstown Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, Long crashed head-on into another car then ran away. Two people in the other car were injured.  Police said they found three large bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $370 of cash in Long's car.  He's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer is facing DUI charges after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. Police pulled Aaron Spangler over on Saturday night after a 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township and an officer watched Spangler make a left turn against a steady red light. The criminal complaint said the officer could smell alcohol on Spangler's breath and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Spangler was off duty. Spangler, a member of the bureau's Tactical Negotiation Team and veteran motorcycle cop, told police he had two IPAs in Monroeville and didn't complete the field sobriety tests as instructed. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said Spangler was already on a paid leave of absence when he was arrested but couldn't comment further on personnel matters.  Spangler was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service

On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County police departments to merge into one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

