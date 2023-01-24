PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer is facing DUI charges after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. Police pulled Aaron Spangler over on Saturday night after a 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township and an officer watched Spangler make a left turn against a steady red light. The criminal complaint said the officer could smell alcohol on Spangler's breath and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Spangler was off duty. Spangler, a member of the bureau's Tactical Negotiation Team and veteran motorcycle cop, told police he had two IPAs in Monroeville and didn't complete the field sobriety tests as instructed. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said Spangler was already on a paid leave of absence when he was arrested but couldn't comment further on personnel matters. Spangler was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.

