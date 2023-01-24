Read full article on original website
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Wynter Andrews: Trust failed in care of baby who died after 23 minutes
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to care failures after the death of a baby in Nottingham. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecuted Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews. Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019 at...
BBC
Mobile phone fraud: 'They stole £22,500 using my banking app'
A pickpocket took Jacopo de Simone's mobile phone and used his banking apps to steal £22,500. He said his bank investigated but found him liable for the losses so he is still fighting to get the money back. He is just one victim of the growing threat of mobile...
BBC
Major says 'every effort' must be made over NI Protocol dispute
Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said "every effort" must be made to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is solved. Sir John was Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for the signing...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Isla Bryson: Former classmate of trans rapist feels 'violated'
A former classmate of transgender rapist Isla Bryson has said she feels "violated" after learning of her crimes. Louise Turner, 24, was paired with Bryson on a beauty course in Ayrshire. It meant Bryson - who at that point had been charged but not convicted of rape - practiced applying...
BBC
Royal Opera House's controversial BP sponsorship ends after 33 years
The Royal Opera House has become the latest cultural venue to cut ties with BP, as the oil giant's sponsorship ended after 33 years. The move follows protests from environmental campaigners about the company's funding of the London venue as well as other arts institutions. BP's sponsorship of the National...
Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Russia-based hacking group named Cold River is behind an expansive and ongoing information-gathering campaign that has struck various targets in government, politics, academia, defence, journalism, and activism, Britain said on Thursday.
BBC
Electric car chargers: Almost one third of UK sites in London
Nearly one third of all the UK's public charging devices for electric vehicles are in London. New government data shows 8,680 new charging devices were installed nationwide in the past year - increasing the total by 31%. But some regions are lagging behind, with the lowest rates seen in Northern...
BBC
Britishvolt: Australian firm bids to save battery company
Collapsed electric car battery business Britishvolt might have found a lifeline after an Australian start-up lodged a late rescue bid. The UK company entered administration on 17 January when it failed to attract any viable bids to keep it afloat, with the loss of hundreds of jobs. It had planned...
Cabinet heads to Chequers to plot Sunak survival course
When politicians last gathered en masse at the grace-and-favour retreat Chequers, they were farewell parties for prime ministers whose time in office was cut shorter than they expected. On Thursday, Rishi Sunak will gather his cabinet there for an all-day summit to plot the strategy to ensure his time is...
BBC
The BBC’s Waterloo Road trainee scheme paves the way for the next generation of TV production talent
The BBC is committed to developing and nurturing new talent right across the UK, and Waterloo Road is a brilliant example of a programme that reflects the diversity of the area where it is filmed. Through the Waterloo Road production trainee scheme, the BBC is supporting levelling up and increasing equality of opportunity by developing new and diverse talent for both Waterloo Road and the wider broadcast industry.
UK competition watchdog probes $61 billion Broadcom-VMware deal
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had started the first phase of an investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc's (AVGO.O) $61 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware Inc (VMW.N).
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
Twitter research group stall complicates compliance with new EU law
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The stalling of a Twitter program that was critical for outside researchers studying disinformation campaigns throws into question the company's strategy to comply with upcoming regulation in Europe, former employees and experts told Reuters.
BBC
US hacks back against Hive ransomware crew
The US has revealed it infiltrated a prolific cyber-crime gang to secretly sabotage their hacking attacks for more than six months. The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed the FBI gained deep access to the Hive ransomware group in late July 2022. Officers were able to warn victims of impending attacks.
BBC
Brexit: Warning over looming issues on medicines supply to NI
EU moves to guarantee supply of medicines to Northern Ireland have so far worked but there are looming issues, peers have heard. The British Medical Association (BMA) said "to date we have not had any issue in terms of the supply of medication". However, the Nuffield Trust said there was...
BBC
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
