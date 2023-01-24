Read full article on original website
Workers laying foundation for new ART bus facility in Green Valley
(Updated 3:40 p.m.) Work is ramping up on a new Arlington County bus maintenance building and parking garage in Green Valley. Crews are set to wrap up laying the foundation for the Arlington Transit (ART) Operations and Maintenance Facility at the end of this month, says Dept. of Environmental Services spokeswoman Alyson Jordan Tomaszewski.
Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk about Bellevue Forest
Bellevue Forest is a secluded and quiet neighborhood in the upper northeastern section of Arlington County. Surrounded by a lush wooded area with plenty of wildlife providing a serene ambiance just minutes away from D.C. Located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., it is a close-knit community that enjoys the best of both worlds offering a family-friendly setting while only “one stoplight away” from the urban conveniences of the city.
Del. Hope files legislation to exempt scouting troops from personal property taxes
Local Boy Scouts of America and Girls Scouts troops in Virginia may get some tax relief — if a local lawmakers succeeds in modifying the state constitution. Inspired by the testimony of one Arlington Boy Scout, Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) has introduced legislation that would exempt property owned and used by the organization “solely for the purpose of supporting” troops from personal property taxes.
Arlington seeks funding to increase bus service to Amazon HQ2 via Columbia Pike
Arlington County is applying for regional funding to run buses every six minutes between Fairfax County and Amazon’s second headquarters in Pentagon City during peak hours. The Arlington County Board on Saturday authorized staff to apply for up to $8 million in Northern Virginia Transportation Commission funding. Funding would offset the operating costs associated with running 10 buses per hour during peak times for two years along a new Metrobus route dubbed the 16M, connecting the Skyline complex in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County down Columbia Pike, to Pentagon City and Crystal City.
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 27, 2023
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6626 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 27, 2023. Listing of the Day: 1320 N. Stafford Street (Arlington) Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of...
Four local restaurants named to Washingtonian’s top 100 restaurant list
(Updated at 11:30 a.m.) Four Arlington eateries were included in Washingtonian’s 100 Very Best Restaurants list this year. Cafe Colline, CHIKO, Ruthie’s All-Day, and SER all received a coveted spot on the list, which was published by the regional magazine for the first time since February 2020. That year, only two Arlington restaurants made the list.
NEW: Man carjacked last night outside of Crystal City restaurant
A man was carjacked by armed suspects in Crystal City last night. The crime happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of Crystal Drive, in front of a row of restaurants. It’s the third reported carjacking in Arlington in two weeks and the second in Crystal City, specifically.
A recent mini-rash of student deaths is part of deepening mental health crisis among local youth
There has been a mini-spate of deaths and reported suicide attempts among Arlington Public Schools students in the last month, ARLnow has learned. A middle schooler died after Christmas and a high schooler died in mid-January, according to sources in the school community. Medics have been dispatched to Arlington schools...
Pentagon City theft suspect was out on bond after alleged BB gun shooting in Rosslyn
A 32-year-old man is in jail after being arrested for a second time in less than a month. Necho Taylor, a D.C. resident, was initially arrested the night of Friday, Dec. 23, after he allegedly shot a woman with a BB gun while riding an escalator at the Rosslyn Metro station. Taylor was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police outside of the Clarendon Metro station, after attempting to flee from officers, and the gun was found in his coat, according to an arrest report.
