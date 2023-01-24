Read full article on original website
Related
Plan OK’d to build 3 warehouses near central Pa. high school
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0