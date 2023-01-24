Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Four Harris County residents face federal charges for allegedly selling fake nursing diplomas
A warning to healthcare facilities and hospitals as dozens of people are accused of selling fake nursing diplomas, and some have been charged in the Houston area.
Texas woman steals $1M lottery prize from NY cousin
NEW YORK - A Texas woman stole a $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket from her cousin in New York and claimed more than $500,000 in a lump-sum payment. The Nassau County District attorney says Iris Amador Argueta, 34, of Houston, has pleaded guilty to felony grand larceny in connection with the case.
Former NY Legislator, Ex-Girlfriend Both Convicted Of Defrauding Business Of $250K
A former county legislator in New York and an accomplice from Connecticut have been convicted by a jury of scamming a business out of more than a quarter of a million dollars. George Guldi, who served as a Long Island legislator representing the South Fork of Suffolk County, and Litchfield County r…
Texas teen charged with murdering mother before being caught in Nebraska back in Texas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Texas man charged with killing his mother and driving to Nebraska with her body in the trunk of his car is now back in Houston. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, Tyler Roenz, 18, was booked on Wednesday on charges of murder, evidence tampering, sexual assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Woman sentenced in online romance scams targeting Missouri, other states
A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million was sentenced to over six years in prison on federal fraud and conspiracy charges Wednesday.
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in Prison
A woman from Houston, Texas, Iris Amador Argueta, 34, is facing a possible prison sentence for stealing lottery money from her cousin. Argueta allegedly claimed a $500,000 lump sum from a $1 million lottery "scratch off" ticket, which actually belonged to her cousin.
Houston woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for role in dating scam
A Houston woman was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in an online dating scam. According to federal prosecutors, Dominique Golden, 31, used dating sites, Facebook, and even Words with Friends to cultivate romantic relationships.
Former Harris County Clerk’s Office employee accused of buying cookies with stolen information
A former employee of the Harris County Clerk’s Office and the United States Postal Service is accused of using her jobs to obtain people’s personal information and make fraudulent purchases, including to buy cookies, according to prosecutors. Sharika Prejean, 30, of Houston, was arrested Tuesday and charged with...
Houston cold case: Man charged with murder in 2009 stabbing of Domitila Alvarez
HOUSTON - Houston police say a cold case been solved more than 13 years after a woman was stabbed to death at her family’s business. Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing on April 24, 2009, police announced Friday. Authorities say he is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.
Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty
A Texas woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were indicted on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas were charged with 22 counts related to health care fraud, identity theft and kickbacks, according to […]
Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly waving gun at someone in NW Houston
Authorities said the man, who has road rage criminal history, was found still waiting for his order at the fast-food drive-thru before getting pulled over for allegedly tailgating and waving a gun at someone.
Case where neighbor shoots, kills alleged robber goes to grand jury
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who shot and killed a would-be robber could face charges himself, according to Harris County officials. Police said on Saturday night, Jan. 21, a man was found dead around midnight at a home at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive in northwest Houston. Police...
Harris County woman accused of stealing mail, credit card info
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday. Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
Texas death row prisoners spend decades in solitary confinement. A lawsuit wants to end that “cruel” treatment.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas death row prisoners are suing the state, arguing it’s unconstitutional to hold them in solitary confinement for the entirety of their metered lives with minimal health care, no regard for their mental suffering and few avenues to seek legal help.
DA: Central Islip woman found guilty of killing friend to gain ownership of home
Donatila O'Mahony was convicted of murder and forgery charges after prosecutors say she shot and killed Lee Pedersen inside his Aquebogue home in 2020.
