fox7austin.com

Texas woman steals $1M lottery prize from NY cousin

NEW YORK - A Texas woman stole a $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket from her cousin in New York and claimed more than $500,000 in a lump-sum payment. The Nassau County District attorney says Iris Amador Argueta, 34, of Houston, has pleaded guilty to felony grand larceny in connection with the case.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox26houston.com

Houston cold case: Man charged with murder in 2009 stabbing of Domitila Alvarez

HOUSTON - Houston police say a cold case been solved more than 13 years after a woman was stabbed to death at her family’s business. Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing on April 24, 2009, police announced Friday. Authorities say he is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Harris County woman accused of stealing mail, credit card info

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday. Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Shooting in north Houston apartment leaves 1 dead, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting in north Houston left a man dead Thursday night, and the suspect is still on the loose. At 9:30 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called about a shooting at the Rock Creek apartments on 101 Hollow Tree Lane near Westfield Place Drive and Cypress Station.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Texas death row prisoners spend decades in solitary confinement. A lawsuit wants to end that “cruel” treatment.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas death row prisoners are suing the state, arguing it’s unconstitutional to hold them in solitary confinement for the entirety of their metered lives with minimal health care, no regard for their mental suffering and few avenues to seek legal help.
TEXAS STATE

