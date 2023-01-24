Ousted Google employees expressed shock after the company included top performers and company veterans in a massive round of layoffs last week – with impacted workers learning their fate in an early-morning email. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the decision to cut about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of the Google parent’s overall workforce. The mass of laid-off workers included former Google engineering manager Justin Moore, who revealed in a scathing LinkedIn post that he discovered he was out of a job through an “automated account deactivation at 3am.” Moore had worked at Google for...

