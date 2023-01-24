Read full article on original website
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
BRUTAL-JOB-CUTS JANUARY: More than 55,000 tech workers are being laid off as Microsoft, Google, and others make deep cuts
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Fired Google workers feel ‘100% disposable’ as layoffs hit top performers
Ousted Google employees expressed shock after the company included top performers and company veterans in a massive round of layoffs last week – with impacted workers learning their fate in an early-morning email. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the decision to cut about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of the Google parent’s overall workforce. The mass of laid-off workers included former Google engineering manager Justin Moore, who revealed in a scathing LinkedIn post that he discovered he was out of a job through an “automated account deactivation at 3am.” Moore had worked at Google for...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
CNET
IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs
IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
AOL Corp
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
Google Employees Publicize Heartless Axing After Multiple 15-Year Employees Canned Via Email: 'What A Slap In The Face'
Alphabet Inc GOOG investors were happy to see the tech giant announce layoffs last week as the stock shot higher on the news, but the impacted employees didn't share the same sentiment. Several exiting staff members expressed discontent with the way they were canned, to put it lightly. What Happened:...
In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future
As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.
