ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
TechSpot

Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
New York Post

Fired Google workers feel ‘100% disposable’ as layoffs hit top performers

Ousted Google employees expressed shock after the company included top performers and company veterans in a massive round of layoffs last week – with impacted workers learning their fate in an early-morning email. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the decision to cut about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of the Google parent’s overall workforce. The mass of laid-off workers included former Google engineering manager Justin Moore, who revealed in a scathing LinkedIn post that he discovered he was out of a job through an “automated account deactivation at 3am.” Moore had worked at Google for...
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more

— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
CNET

IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs

IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
AOL Corp

How Much Is Jeff Bezos Worth?

Jeff Bezos is an American businessperson, entrepreneur, philanthropist, media mogul and citizen astronaut who is the mastermind and former CEO/president of retail juggernaut Amazon. Find: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. Take Our Poll: How Do You Think the Economy Will Perform in 2023?. As Bezos...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy