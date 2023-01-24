ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results

Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
Amazon Flies Higher On Break From This Pattern: Here's Why $109 Could Be In The Cards

Amazon broke up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday and was moving higher on Friday with momentum. The measured move of the bull flag pattern is about 20%. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN burst up through the important $100 psychological level of resistance on Friday with continued momentum, after breaking up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday. The move came in tandem with bearish price action in the general market.
Here's How Genelux Has Performed Since Its IPO

Genelux GNLX opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in June 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 2.50 million shares to the public at $6.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock increased 2.50% from its opening price of $6.0 to its closing price of $6.15.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
