Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Has $1,000 In Chevron Stock Been A Blowout For Investors Since Joe Biden Was Elected?
The 2020 presidential election featured President Donald Trump running against Joe Biden. At that time, investors and analysts pointed to several sectors that could benefit from each respective president winning the election. One sector that wasn’t seen as a likely benefactor of a Biden presidency turned into one of the...
Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
Tesla's 44% January Rally, Lucid Sizzles On Going-Private Rumors, Lightyear Ditches Premium Vehicle And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Tesla, Inc. TSLA led a rally in electric vehicle stocks in the week ended Jan. 27 as its earnings beat and better-than-feared forward commentary encouraged traders to revisit beaten-down stocks belonging to the industry. Here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla’s Q4,...
Tesla Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After Strong Q4 Results
Tesla Inc TSLA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Tesla reported quarterly revenue of $24.32 billion, which was up 37% year-over-year, beating a Street estimate of $24.16 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 topped a Street estimate of $1.13. Vehicle production totaled 439,701 units in...
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
Amazon Flies Higher On Break From This Pattern: Here's Why $109 Could Be In The Cards
Amazon broke up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday and was moving higher on Friday with momentum. The measured move of the bull flag pattern is about 20%. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN burst up through the important $100 psychological level of resistance on Friday with continued momentum, after breaking up from a bull flag pattern on Thursday. The move came in tandem with bearish price action in the general market.
Elon Musk Cautions Fed On Further Interest Rate Hikes: 'Quite A Serious Danger' Of Crushing Stock Market
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk raised concerns about the Federal Reserve increasing the interest rate by saying it could crush the stock market. During Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call last week, Musk said he's worried that rates will soon exceed the average return of the S&P 500 if the Fed pushes interest rates past 6%, reports the Business Insider.
Here's How Genelux Has Performed Since Its IPO
Genelux GNLX opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in June 2022. The company agreed to initially offer 2.50 million shares to the public at $6.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock increased 2.50% from its opening price of $6.0 to its closing price of $6.15.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Salesforce, Delta And A Famous Professor Says Tesla Is Overvalued
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "China’s Big Comeback Is Just Getting Started. How to Play It," by Reshma Kapadia, explores the opportunities for investors as China stocks are up 50% since October, driven higher by the ending of the country's zero-Covid policy, with shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and other major Chinese companies moving higher.
MarineMax Poised To Gain Share In Marine Market, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of MarineMax Inc HZO, reflecting the belief that the company should continue to gain market share in a generally healthy (albeit slowing) U.S. marine industry. Meanwhile, the analyst lowered the price target from $55 to $40 by applying...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 10.59% to $177.24 during Friday on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. Tesla reported fourth-quarter total vehicle production of 439,701, up some 44% year-over-year. Fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 405,278, up 31% year-over-year. Following Wednesday's...
'I Say, Thumbs Up:' Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 25% Over Last Month
When asked about Li Auto Inc LI, Cramer said Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk likes the Chinese automakers. "Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?" Cramer said "thumbs up" to MP Materials Corp MP. Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here. When...
Mobileye's Deal Wins Signal More Such Success Backed By Demand For SuperVision, Contributing To Higher Margins & FCF, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy and raised the price target from $43 to $45. Mobileye's 4Q22 numbers beat across all the analyst's metrics, and management guided for a higher CY23 topline. ASPs jumped meaningfully in the quarter as demand for SuperVision proliferated. Indeed,...
